Manchester United travel to Lisbon to face an in-form Sporting CP side in a crucial UEFA Champions League clash as Bruno Fernandes prepares for an emotional homecoming.

Reeling from another bruising domestic collapse, Manchester United head to the Estadio Jose Alvalade on Wednesday night aiming to steady their European campaign against Sporting Lisbon.

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As the 36-team Champions League phase reaches its midpoint, seven places and three points separate the two sides.

The Portuguese outfit sit comfortably in 10th spot with nine points, while the Red Devils languish down in 17th.

Sporting vs Manchester United: Match Preview

Manchester United players

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Mauricio Pochettino's tenure at Old Trafford suffered an immediate blow over the weekend, crashing to a 4-0 defeat away to Liverpool.

Reduced to ten men after Leny Yoro received an early red card, United conceded twice in the opening 13 minutes and never recovered.

The heavy loss left the club in 19th place in the Premier League with just eight points from 11 games, their lowest points return at this juncture since the 1972-73 campaign.

While Pochettino has publicly accepted that his squad is currently fighting a relegation battle, he has urged his players to channel their frustration into on-pitch intensity.

Stabilising a fragile defence will be his primary objective: United have shipped 34 goals in 16 outings across all competitions this term, the worst defensive record among clubs in Europe's top five leagues.

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Reversing their fortunes on foreign soil will prove challenging. United have managed just one win in their last 11 away fixtures in the Champions League (D3 L7), a 2-0 triumph over Villarreal back in 2021-22.

Their current European campaign has been similarly volatile (W2 L2), marked by a 4-1 thumping at Como alongside a spirited 3-2 comeback against Roma.

Encouragement can be drawn from past meetings between the clubs. United have won three of their four historical encounters with Sporting, including home and away victories during their victorious 2007-08 Champions League run, where Cristiano Ronaldo scored the decider in both fixtures.

Sporting Lisbon, who reached the quarter-finals last season before falling to Arsenal, enter the contest in strong European form.

The Lions have taken nine points from a possible 12, recording wins over Galatasaray (3-1), Lens (2-0), and Shakhtar Donetsk (1-0), with their sole blemish being a 3-2 home reverse against LASK Linz.

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Wednesday marks Paulo Fonseca’s first Champions League test since taking the reins from Rui Borges earlier this month.

The Portuguese tactician has made an immediate impression, overseeing a 1-0 league win over Moreirense and a comfortable 4-0 cup triumph against Uniao da Serra.

Although an important league showdown with table-topping Porto looms on Sunday, Sporting will be eager to exploit United's defensive frailties.

The Lisbon side hold a national record by scoring in 22 consecutive Champions League group or league-phase matches.

Sporting vs Manchester United: Team News

Manchester United players celebrating a goal

Sporting could welcome back Zeno Debast and Nuno Santos, with both defenders nearing full recovery from muscle complaints, though late fitness tests will determine their availability.

Fonseca is set to name his strongest possible lineup after rotating over the weekend. Goncalo Inacio, Ivan Fresneda, Issa Doumbia, Rodrigo Zalazar, and Geny Catamo are all expected to feature, while 19-year-old Chelsea loanee Jesse Derry is in contention for a starting berth.

In attack, Colombian international Luis Suarez is poised to return to the starting XI after being rested. Suarez has been in lethal form this season, racking up 13 goals in 15 appearances across all competitions, including four in four Champions League matches.

Manchester United head into their European clash facing a significant injury crisis. Former Sporting midfielder Manuel Ugarte is sidelined with a knee problem, while Carlos Baleba (hamstring) and Benjamin Sesko (calf) also remain unavailable.

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Manager Mauricio Pochettino faces further selection headaches with Marcus Rashford (hip), Luke Shaw (muscle), and reserve goalkeeper Karl Darlow (knee) all requiring late fitness checks.

The Red Devils will also be without Matheus Cunha. After bagging the decisive goals against Roma, the Brazilian forward was dismissed for two bookable offences and must now serve a one-match European suspension.

Following a difficult outing at Anfield in what was his first Premier League start in almost a year, Matthijs de Ligt could make way for Harry Maguire.

Pochettino is likely to retain a three-man central defence alongside Leny Yoro and Lisandro Martinez, with Diogo Dalot and Patrick Dorgu providing width as wing-backs.

To fill the void left by Cunha in attack, United could hand a rare start to Joshua Zirkzee through the middle, allowing Bryan Mbeumo to shift out to the right flank, while Amad Diallo provides another viable alternative.

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In midfield, captain Bruno Fernandes is poised for an emotional reunion as he takes on Sporting for the first time since his departure in January 2020.

Fernandes scored 64 times in 137 outings for the Lisbon giants and boasts an impressive record of nine goals and 12 assists in 29 Champions League matches.

Sporting vs Manchester United: Predicted Lineups

Sporting CP: Silva; Fresneda, Quaresma, Inacio, Araujo; Altimira, Doumbia; Catamo, Zalazar, Goncalves; Suarez.

Manchester United: Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, Martinez; Dalot, Mainoo, Tielemans, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Fernandes; Zirkzee.

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Sporting vs Manchester United: Match Prediction