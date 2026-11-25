While recounting the dishonourable act, Speaker Moses Wetangula challenged lawmakers to uphold integrity and conduct themselves in a manner that protects the dignity of the House.

While recounting the dishonourable act, Speaker Moses Wetangula challenged lawmakers to uphold integrity and conduct themselves in a manner that protects the dignity of the House.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula revealed that CCTV cameras captured an MP taking a colleague’s phone during a heated confrontation in Parliament. Despite being shown the footage of him pocketing the device, the accused lawmaker denied the dishonourable act.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has revealed how a Member of Parliament was caught on CCTV taking a colleague’s mobile phone during a heated confrontation in Parliament.

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National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.

Wetang’ula recounted the incident on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, as he challenged lawmakers to uphold integrity and conduct themselves in a manner that protects the dignity of the House.

He said the incident happened when the National Assembly was deeply divided, with political tensions running high and disagreements among members escalating.

According to the Speaker, CCTV footage was retrieved and presented to his office for review. He watched the recording alongside the Majority Leader and one or two other lawmakers.

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The footage, he said, clearly showed one MP picking up another member’s phone and slipping it into his pocket.

Wetang’ula said the lawmaker was later summoned and confronted with the recording but denied taking the device, even after being shown the footage.

😂😂😂MP ako na side hustle ndani ya Parliament. https://t.co/gCTGZBodCG — Ole Teya (@TeyaKevin) November 25, 2026

“But I want to encourage you members to be men and women of honor. If you are the one doing an undeserving behavior in the house, I can tell you there was an altercation between members here in this house then when the house was still split top bottom, and the passions were high,” Wetang’ula told the House.

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“And the video CCTV cameras were brought to my office. We saw them with the majority leader and one or two other members, and we actually saw a member pocket a phone of another member, and we called him, and he denied it completely even as he could see himself pocketing the phone on CCTV.”

The Speaker said he opted not to publicly identify the MP, instead leaving the matter to the lawmaker's conscience.

“And I told him to go and wrestle with his conscience for the rest of this term because there are certain things that are not expected of us,” he added.

Wetang’ula calls on MPs to uphold integrity

Wetang’ula used the incident to remind lawmakers that their conduct should reflect the responsibility and public trust that come with holding elected office.

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He warned that political disagreements and heated exchanges should not become an excuse for behaviour that undermines Parliament's reputation.

His account also highlighted how surveillance cameras within Parliament can help establish what happened during disputes involving lawmakers, particularly when those implicated deny wrongdoing.

Previous concerns over conduct in Parliament

Wetang’ula has previously raised concerns about confrontations involving elected leaders within parliamentary precincts.

In April 2025, he condemned a physical confrontation involving nominated MP Umulkher Harun Mohamed and East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) legislator Falhada Iman Dekow.

A video of the incident circulated widely online, showing the two legislators pushing and wrestling as people nearby attempted to separate them.