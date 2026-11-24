The National Police Service (NPS) has announced a fresh recruitment exercise targeting university graduates (Image: Files)

The National Police Service (NPS) has announced a fresh recruitment exercise targeting university graduates (Image: Files)

The National Police Service is seeking university graduates aged 22 to 30 for cadet training. Applications open November 25, with selected professional courses receiving priority.

The National Police Service (NPS) has announced a fresh recruitment exercise targeting university graduates seeking to join the police service as cadets.

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In an advertisement signed by Inspector General Douglas Kanja Kirocho on November 24, 2026, the service invited suitably qualified Kenyans to submit online applications between November 25 and December 10.

Shortlisted applicants will be notified through the recruitment portal or print media by January 7, 2027, before being invited for scheduled physical interviews.

Unlike the ordinary police constable intake, this exercise specifically targets candidates with undergraduate degrees and offers an advantage to applicants with specialised professional and technical qualifications.

Shortlisted applicants will be notified through the recruitment portal or print media by January 7, 2027 (Image: Files)

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Who qualifies for police cadet recruitment?

The NPS has outlined several minimum academic, professional and personal requirements.

Applicants must:

Be Kenyan citizens holding valid national identity cards.

Possess at least an undergraduate degree from a recognized university or institution.

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Have attained a minimum KCSE mean grade of C+, including at least C+ in English or Kiswahili.

Be aged between 22 and 30 years.

Meet Chapter Six requirements of the Constitution.

Be registered with the relevant statutory professional body, where applicable.

Be physically and medically fit.

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Have no criminal record or pending criminal charges.

The advertisement further states that female applicants must not be pregnant during recruitment or throughout the entire training period.

Courses that give applicants an advantage

Although the recruitment is open to eligible degree holders, the National Police Service has identified several academic and professional disciplines that will give candidates an added advantage.

These include Forensic Science and related fields, Medicine and Surgery, Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Technology, Counselling Psychology and Engineering.

Other preferred qualifications include Law, Journalism, Media and Communication, Veterinary Medicine, Statistics and Data Analysis, Education and Training, Music and other disciplines relevant to policing.

The inclusion of these fields points to the service's interest in attracting specialised skills that can support investigations, forensic work, medical services, intelligence, communication and technical operations.

The advertisement does not, however, exclude graduates from other disciplines who satisfy the minimum entry requirements.

Interested youths must possess at least an undergraduate degree from a recognized university or institution (Image: Files)

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How to apply for police cadet recruitment

Interested candidates must submit their applications online through the National Police Service website, www.nationalpolice.go.ke, under the News and Events section, or directly through the dedicated recruitment portal at recruitment.nationalpolice.go.ke.

Applicants must provide complete information covering their personal details, academic qualifications, professional experience, courses undertaken and referees.

The documents to be uploaded include:

Copies of both sides of the National Identity Card.

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Copies of academic and professional certificates.

School leaving certificates.

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted and invited for scheduled physical interviews.

The service says successful shortlisting notifications will be communicated by January 7, 2027.

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NPS warns applicants against recruitment fraud

The National Police Service has emphasised that the recruitment exercise is free and open to all qualified candidates.

The Inspector General warned applicants against paying individuals claiming they can influence the selection process or secure recruitment opportunities.

Bribery, corruption and submitting false or misleading information to influence recruitment are criminal offences punishable by law.

Members of the public who encounter suspected recruitment malpractice can report it at the nearest police station or through the national toll-free emergency numbers 999, 911 and 112.

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The NPS has also provided the #FichuaKwaDCI reporting channel on 0800 722 203, assuring members of the public that complaints will be treated confidentially.