AFCON 2025: How Senegal Won Back the Title From Morocco in Court 310 Days After Chaotic Final

AFCON 2025: How Senegal Won Back the Title From Morocco in Court 310 Days After Chaotic Final

AFCON 2025: How Senegal Won Back the Title From Morocco in Court 310 Days After Chaotic Final

The CAS ruling has overturned an earlier administrative decision, stripping Morocco of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title and restoring Senegal as champions.

Senegal have officially been restored as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions following a landmark ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), overturning a controversial Confederation of African Football (CAF) decision that had stripped the West African giants of their continental crown and handed it to hosts Morocco.

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The verdict, delivered in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, brings an end to a bitter 10-month legal and diplomatic standoff that tarnished the climax of African football's flagship tournament and pitted two of the continent's biggest footballing heavyweights against each other off the pitch.

Morocco vs Senegal: Stoppage-Time Chaos in Rabat

The extraordinary saga dates back to the tournament final on January 18, 2026, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

With the score deadlocked at 0-0 deep into second-half stoppage time, the showpiece descended into turmoil when Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded a contentious penalty to the home side.

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Furious at the decision, Senegal’s players, led by head coach Pape Thiaw, staged an extraordinary walk-off in protest, halting the final for roughly 14 to 15 minutes as tension threatened to boil over inside the packed stadium.

Order was eventually restored after veteran forward Sadio Mané helped persuade his teammates to return to the pitch and finish the contest. When referee Ndala finally restarted play, Morocco midfielder Brahim Diaz failed to convert the pressure-cooker spot-kick.

Galvanised by the escape, Senegal seized control in extra time, with midfielder Pape Gueye firing home a decisive strike to seal a dramatic 1-0 victory.

At the final whistle, Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly lifted the AFCON trophy in front of CAF President Patrice Motsepe and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, seemingly securing the Teranga Lions' second continental title after their maiden triumph in 2021.

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How CAF Stripped Senegal of the Crown

The celebrations in Dakar, however, proved short-lived. The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) lodged a formal protest, arguing that Senegal's unauthorised departure from the pitch violated strict tournament rules and disrupted the integrity of the match.

Ten days after the final, on January 28, 2026, the CAF Disciplinary Board imposed heavy financial fines, exceeding $1 million across both federations, players, and officials, alongside individual suspensions, including a five-match ban for Senegal coach Pape Thiaw.

Crucially, however, the disciplinary panel dismissed Morocco's demand to overturn the match result.

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Morocco challenged that outcome, and on March 17, 2026, the CAF Appeal Board reversed the earlier stance.

Invoking Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON regulations, which stipulate that any team leaving the pitch without the referee's authorisation forfeits the match, the Appeal Board nullified Senegal's extra-time win, awarded Morocco a 3-0 forfeit victory, and declared the Atlas Lions champions.

Refusing to surrender a title won on the grass, the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) filed an urgent appeal with CAS on March 25, 2026.

Senegal's legal team argued that because the referee opted not to abandon the game, allowed play to resume, and oversaw the full 120 minutes to a valid sporting conclusion, the administrative forfeiture was unjust.

Following months of submissions and arbitration proceedings in Lausanne led by a panel presided over by Professor Ulrich Haas, CAS sided decisively with Senegal.

In a formal statement confirming the ruling, the sports tribunal declared that the original result from Rabat stands: “The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld the appeal by the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) concerning the final of the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 (AFCON 2025).