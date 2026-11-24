The first Kentucky Derby Future Wager pool for the 2027 race closed on October 30, 2026, with $194,889 in bets, up 5.6% from the previous opener. Churchill Downs took wagers from October 28 until 4 p.m. Eastern on October 30. By then, the win pool had drawn enough extra money to cover a drop of more than $8,000 in exactas.

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The distinction between win bets and exactas in horse race betting online explains how the Derby pool grew even as one part of it shrank. A win bet calls for the Derby winner, while an exacta calls for the first two finishers in order. Churchill Downs reports the money staked on each separately, then adds the two figures to get the total handle.

Win bets accounted for the gain

The win pool grew by $18,467. The drop in exactas offset $8,070 of that increase, leaving the combined handle $10,397 ahead. Win bets accounted for about 83% of the opening pool this time, up from just under 78% a year earlier.

Betting category October 2025 October 2026 Change Win $143,448 $161,915 +12.9% Exacta $41,044 $32,974 −19.7% Combined handle $184,492 $194,889 +5.6%

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The figures measure dollars staked. They tell us how the betting mix changed, even without a count of individual tickets. The year’s first pool drew more money overall, and a larger share of it went to picking the winner months before the starting field would be set.

The field stayed ahead of the named horses

The first pool offered 38 horses by name, plus a group entry for all fillies and another for all other colts and geldings. That last option finished as the overall favorite. Churchill Downs published these as the three shortest closing win odds.

All other colts and geldings, 1.07 to 1. This single entry covered colts and geldings outside the individually listed horses.

U. S. S. Valor, 6.92 to 1. The Grade 1 Champagne winner attracted the strongest support among named runners.

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Hughes, 8.52 to 1. The Bob Baffert trainee was the second choice among the named horses before he ran at Keeneland.

Churchill Downs had put the field at 6 to 5 and U. S. S. Valor at 8 to 1 on the morning line. Both closed shorter. Those opening figures were estimates. The closing odds reflect how the win stakes were distributed when the pool shut.

Hughes won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile later that afternoon, beating American History by 2¼ lengths. The futures pool had already closed. His final Pool 1 odds therefore reflect what bettors put down before the Juvenile, and the win can only affect the money that comes into a later pool. U. S. S. Valor skipped the race, leaving the two shortest named choices without a head-to-head meeting at Keeneland.

The next pool opens in late November

Pool 2 runs from November 26 to 29, alongside the separate Sire Future Wager. In that pool, a single selection can cover several eventual Derby starters if they share the same sire. Four more Derby windows follow in January, February, March and early April. Each has its own closing odds. The first pool’s odds are fixed for tickets bought in October, even as prep results and Derby qualifying points change the likely field.

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With six windows on the calendar, an October stake can be easy to forget by Thanksgiving. Keeping it in the same Derby budget as any later ticket accounts for money already committed to the race. A new pool opens another set of odds for the same May 1, 2027 finish line.