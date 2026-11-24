Bryson Makokha, whose story moved Kenyans to contribute towards his treatment, is now enjoying a well-deserved getaway with his parents and comedian-turned-philanthropist Eric Omondi.

Bryson Makokha, whose story moved Kenyans to contribute towards his treatment, is now enjoying a well-deserved getaway with his parents and comedian-turned-philanthropist Eric Omondi.

One of the most noticeable changes is Bryson's appearance. The thick scaling that previously covered much of his body has largely cleared, while his face glows with smoother skin that appears clearer following treatment.

For young Bryson Makokha, the sound of waves, the warmth of the sun and the freedom to enjoy a beach holiday mark a heartwarming change after months of battling a rare skin condition.

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Eric Omondi with Bryson Makokha enjoying a beach vacation.

The Bungoma boy, whose story moved Kenyans to contribute towards his treatment, is now enjoying a well-deserved getaway with his parents and comedian-turned-philanthropist Eric Omondi.

In a video shared by Eric, Bryson is seen stepping off a plane before heading out to enjoy the coastal scenery with his family.

Bryson Makokha, family enjoy vacation

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The little boy appears relaxed and cheerful as he walks along the sandy beach alongside Eric and his parents, a striking contrast to the distress and isolation captured in earlier videos of his condition.

Eric Omondi with Bryson Makokha and his parents enjoying a beach vacation.

At one point, Bryson enjoys fresh coconut water before taking a ride in a boat, wearing a life jacket for safety.

He is also seen confidently walking down the aircraft stairs with Eric beside him, enjoying moments that capture the joy of his holiday.

One of the most noticeable changes is Bryson's appearance. The thick scaling that previously covered much of his body has largely cleared, while his face appears clearer following treatment.

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His transformation has offered a glimpse of the progress made since Kenyans rallied behind him and raised approximately KSh10 million towards his medical care.

The beach getaway adds another memorable chapter to his journey, with Bryson spending time with his parents and enjoying experiences that many children look forward to during a holiday.

For the boy whose story once sparked an outpouring of concern and support, the latest footage captures a much happier moment as he enjoys the sun, sand and sea.

Bryson Makokha's home construction

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Recently, Eric Omondi shared impressive updates on the construction of Bryson Makokha’s family home in Bungoma County.

The comedian-turned-philanthropist shared snippets of the almost complete permanent family home built from generous donations from Kenyans.

Omondi also disclosed that Bryson’s mother, who was battling abdominal pain, had undergone a successful surgery and was recovering well.

Examination by a doctor revealed a swelling of about five centimetres that the doctor noted needed urgent attention.

“Our mother left the theatre last night…Ako sawa saa hizi. Manyumba zinajengwa zinaisha. Mtoi (Bryson) ako hosi,” stated Omondi.