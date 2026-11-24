The Suba North MP claims Oburu Oginga privately regrets pushing Edwin Sifuna out of ODM, warning that the party’s mishandling of internal dissent has fractured its support base.

Suba North Member of Parliament Millie Odhiambo has acknowledged that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) made a major strategic blunder by pushing Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna out of the party, warning that the move has inflicted lasting damage on its grassroots support base, particularly in Western Kenya.

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Speaking during a recent podcast appearance, the National Assembly Minority Whip conceded that party chiefs mishandled their internal friction with the vocal lawmaker.

Rather than containing the dispute, the party’s actions turned Sifuna into a political martyr, enabling him to peel away a substantial segment of loyal supporters.

"We are the ones who pushed him out, made him a victim, and the public accepted it. He's gone with a third, or whatever fraction, of the party faithful who back him," Odhiambo observed.

Fallout in Western Kenya

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Member of Parliament for Suba North Constituency, Millie Odhiambo Mabona.

Odhiambo cautioned that the repercussions are already being felt across key battlegrounds, pointing to growing fractures within the Orange party's traditional strongholds

"ODM in Western Kenya is gravely wounded, as it is in many other parts of the country," she said. "These are regions that occasionally lean away, but we usually find a way to bring them back. This time, our handling of the situation fell completely short."

The veteran lawmaker also raised alarm over what she termed a steep decline in open debate and tolerance within ODM following the passing of longtime party leader Raila Odinga.

She noted that dissenters are now routinely pressured to walk away rather than offered room to debate policy internally.

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"The tragedy is that our internal democracy has hit rock bottom post-Baba," Odhiambo remarked. "Whenever someone airs an opposing view, the immediate response is to show them the door. If this continues, the party itself risks being told to leave."

Regret Within Senior Ranks

Dr. Oburu Ng'ong'a Oginga Odinga (born October 15, 1943) is a prominent Kenyan politician who currently serves as the Senator for Siaya County and the Party Leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (image: Files)

Odhiambo further revealed that Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga, despite holding opposing political views to Sifuna, has privately shown remorse over how the former secretary-general was treated.

"He mentioned that while he doesn't align with Sifuna politically, he regrets that we drove him out. I held the same view: why hound this young leader away when he brought undeniable vitality to the outfit?"

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According to Odhiambo, party leadership should have accommodated Sifuna’s critiques of the current broad-based government instead of escalating hostilities to a point of no return.

Following his acrimonious exit, Sifuna has taken the reins of the Linda Mwananchi Movement (LMM), positioning the outfit as an alternative political vehicle.