High Court declares SHA’s 2% digital health system fee unconstitutional for lack of public participation, suspends invalidity for 120 days to allow compliance with the law. In Dr. Magare Gikenyi B & 2 others v Social Health Authority & 9 others, Constitutional Petition E007 of 2026, the High Court at Vihiga, through Justice R. Nyakundi, ruled on the constitutionality of the 2% Health Information Management Service (HIMS) fee deducted from SHA-approved healthcare claims. Under Regulation 11(2) and the Third Schedule to the Digital Health (Data Exchange Component) Regulations, 2025, healthcare facilities are charged 2% of approved claims, capped at KSh 5,000 per claim. What did the Court determine? 1. A statutory basis does not excuse inadequate public participation. The Court acknowledged that Section 48(1)(c) of the Digital Health Act, 2023 provides a legal foundation for fees charged for services rendered by the Digital Health Agency (DHA). However, it found that the specific 2% fee had not been subjected to meaningful public participation. Although consultations were conducted on the Regulations generally, the evidence did not establish that stakeholders were consulted on the 2% rate or KSh 5,000 cap. The Court declared the fee provision invalid for violating Articles 10(2)(a) and 201(a) of the Constitution and Section 5 of the Statutory Instruments Act. 2. Service charges must have an identifiable and justifiable basis. The Court distinguished a tax from a fee charged for services rendered. It characterised the HIMS deduction as a service charge rather than an inherently unlawful tax. However, it questioned the absence of evidence explaining how the 2% rate was calculated or how collections corresponded to the cost of operating the digital health system. 3. Public participation must address the actual measure being introduced. The Government produced evidence of newspaper notices, stakeholder meetings and public consultations. However, the Court found that the consultation records did not demonstrate public consideration of the specific percentage-based HIMS charge. The decision reinforces an important distinction: consulting the public on a regulatory framework does not necessarily establish meaningful participation on every substantive charge subsequently introduced under it. 4. Constitutional remedies must consider their practical consequences. Although the Court declared the fee invalid, it declined to order immediate invalidation. Recognising the potential disruption to healthcare facilities and SHA claims processing, it suspended the declaration of invalidity for 120 days to allow the fee to be reconsidered through a constitutionally compliant process. If no lawful replacement is introduced within that period, the existing fee provision lapses. 5. Previously collected fees will not automatically be refunded. The Court declined to order refunds, noting that the deductions had been made under a published regulatory instrument and that the fees related to services rendered. It also dismissed the application challenging the engagement of Kilukumi & Co. Advocates to represent the Health Ministry officials. The broader constitutional question On one side, the Government must develop and sustainably finance digital infrastructure supporting healthcare delivery. On the other side, Articles 10 and 201 require transparency, accountability and meaningful public participation in decisions affecting public finances. Key takeaway: A statutory power to impose fees does not dispense with the constitutional obligation to explain, justify and subject specific charges to meaningful public participation. The ruling also illustrates how courts may suspend declarations of invalidity to protect essential public services while requiring the Government to correct constitutional defects. Follow @Lexken_EMSLaw for practical legal insights on constitutional law, healthcare regulation and public finance law in Kenya