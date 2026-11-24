High Court Declares 2% SHA Claims Deduction Unconstitutional
The High Court in Vihiga has declared the 2 per cent Health Information Management Service (HIMS) fee deducted from healthcare providers' claims unconstitutional over inadequate public participation.
HIMS claims are processed through the Social Health Authority (SHA).
In a judgment delivered virtually on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, Justice Reuben Nyakundi ruled that the government failed to demonstrate that the public had been adequately consulted on the specific deduction rate, the maximum amount charged per claim and the formula used to determine the fee.
However, the judge suspended the effect of the declaration of invalidity for 120 days, giving the government time to address the constitutional and legal shortcomings identified in the case.
High Court declares SHA’s 2% digital health system fee unconstitutional for lack of public participation, suspends invalidity for 120 days to allow compliance with the law. In Dr. Magare Gikenyi B & 2 others v Social Health Authority & 9 others, Constitutional Petition E007 of 2026, the High Court at Vihiga, through Justice R. Nyakundi, ruled on the constitutionality of the 2% Health Information Management Service (HIMS) fee deducted from SHA-approved healthcare claims. Under Regulation 11(2) and the Third Schedule to the Digital Health (Data Exchange Component) Regulations, 2025, healthcare facilities are charged 2% of approved claims, capped at KSh 5,000 per claim. What did the Court determine? 1. A statutory basis does not excuse inadequate public participation. The Court acknowledged that Section 48(1)(c) of the Digital Health Act, 2023 provides a legal foundation for fees charged for services rendered by the Digital Health Agency (DHA). However, it found that the specific 2% fee had not been subjected to meaningful public participation. Although consultations were conducted on the Regulations generally, the evidence did not establish that stakeholders were consulted on the 2% rate or KSh 5,000 cap. The Court declared the fee provision invalid for violating Articles 10(2)(a) and 201(a) of the Constitution and Section 5 of the Statutory Instruments Act. 2. Service charges must have an identifiable and justifiable basis. The Court distinguished a tax from a fee charged for services rendered. It characterised the HIMS deduction as a service charge rather than an inherently unlawful tax. However, it questioned the absence of evidence explaining how the 2% rate was calculated or how collections corresponded to the cost of operating the digital health system. 3. Public participation must address the actual measure being introduced. The Government produced evidence of newspaper notices, stakeholder meetings and public consultations. However, the Court found that the consultation records did not demonstrate public consideration of the specific percentage-based HIMS charge. The decision reinforces an important distinction: consulting the public on a regulatory framework does not necessarily establish meaningful participation on every substantive charge subsequently introduced under it. 4. Constitutional remedies must consider their practical consequences. Although the Court declared the fee invalid, it declined to order immediate invalidation. Recognising the potential disruption to healthcare facilities and SHA claims processing, it suspended the declaration of invalidity for 120 days to allow the fee to be reconsidered through a constitutionally compliant process. If no lawful replacement is introduced within that period, the existing fee provision lapses. 5. Previously collected fees will not automatically be refunded. The Court declined to order refunds, noting that the deductions had been made under a published regulatory instrument and that the fees related to services rendered. It also dismissed the application challenging the engagement of Kilukumi & Co. Advocates to represent the Health Ministry officials. The broader constitutional question On one side, the Government must develop and sustainably finance digital infrastructure supporting healthcare delivery. On the other side, Articles 10 and 201 require transparency, accountability and meaningful public participation in decisions affecting public finances. Key takeaway: A statutory power to impose fees does not dispense with the constitutional obligation to explain, justify and subject specific charges to meaningful public participation. The ruling also illustrates how courts may suspend declarations of invalidity to protect essential public services while requiring the Government to correct constitutional defects. Follow @Lexken_EMSLaw for practical legal insights on constitutional law, healthcare regulation and public finance law in Kenya— EMS Law LLP (@Lexken_EMSLaw) November 24, 2026
The charge is imposed under Regulation 11(2) and the Third Schedule of the Digital Health (Data Exchange Component) Regulations, 2025.
It requires healthcare facilities using HIMS to pay 2 per cent of the value of approved claims, subject to a maximum deduction of KSh5,000 per claim.
"The fee was never put to the public as a fee, with its amount and its formula, before it was made. That failure is fatal to the fee in its present form, and it is the foundation of the declarations which may flow as a consequence of the determination of this petition," Justice Nyakundi ruled.
The judge acknowledged that Section 48(1)(c) of the Digital Health Act, 2023, empowers the Digital Health Agency (DHA) to charge for services it provides.
However, he found that the legal authority to collect fees did not exempt the government from complying with constitutional requirements when determining the amount to be charged.
The court found that the process used to introduce the 2 per cent deduction contravened Articles 10(2)(a) and 201(a) of the Constitution, which provide for public participation and openness in public finance, as well as provisions of the Statutory Instruments Act.
Justice Nyakundi questioned whether the government had adequately explained why it settled on a 2 per cent charge and how the money collected related to the actual cost of maintaining the digital health infrastructure.
He found that the stakeholder engagements and public notices presented by the government did not establish that the public had meaningfully participated in discussions about the specific rate, cap and calculation formula.
The court also faulted the government for failing to obtain Senate concurrence on the levy, noting that it touched on healthcare functions within the devolved system of governance.
Court declines to order refund of past deductions
Despite finding the fee unconstitutional, the court did not immediately invalidate it, suspending the effect of its declaration for 120 days to allow the government to address the identified defects through a lawful process.
The temporary suspension was intended to avoid disrupting healthcare facilities and the processing of SHA claims while the government works to comply with the law.
The judge also rejected the petitioners' request for reimbursement of money already deducted from healthcare providers.
He noted that the fees had been collected under a published regulatory instrument in connection with services that had been rendered.
The petition was filed by Dr Magare Gikenyi Benjamin, Eliud Karanja Matindi and Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, who challenged the legality, implementation and financial accountability of the HIMS utilisation fee.
The petitioners questioned the legal basis of the deduction and sought to stop its continued collection, as well as secure refunds for healthcare providers.
In August 2026, the court declined to suspend the deductions at the interim stage after finding that the petitioners' application lacked a properly filed supporting affidavit.
Duale previously defended the SHA deduction
Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale had defended the 2 per cent HIMS charge, maintaining that it was provided for under the Digital Health (Data Exchange Component) Regulations, 2025.
Duale said the fee was capped at KSh5,000 per transaction and was intended to support the country's digital health infrastructure.
He also maintained that the charge was a system usage fee paid to the Digital Health Agency to support the operation of the digital health platform.
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