Nationwide 2027 recruitment offering paid internships, pupillage, and industrial attachments for graduates, law trainees, and continuing students.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has launched a major 2027 recruitment drive offering paid internship, pupillage, and industrial attachment opportunities across the country.

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Announced in a statement on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, the initiative targets university and college graduates, law trainees, and continuing students seeking practical workplace experience within the public sector.

According to the tax agency, the recruitment covers a 12-month internship and pupillage cycle running from January to December 2027, alongside a three-month industrial attachment programme scheduled for January to March 2027.

"In support of the Government’s Youth Initiative to develop a pool of young talent for the Kenyan Labour Market, KRA is seeking applications from Bachelor’s Degree and Diploma Graduates for its January 2027 to December 2027 Internship Programme," the authority stated.

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Graduate internship programme

For the 12-month internship track, KRA is inviting applications from candidates who earned a bachelor's degree or diploma from a recognized institution between January 2024 and December 2026. To qualify, applicants must commit to the entire 12-month duration and must not have previously participated in another internship programme.

Successful degree holders will receive a monthly stipend of Ksh25,000, while diploma graduates will earn Ksh18,000 per month, both subject to statutory deductions.

The available positions span a broad range of academic fields. Traditional core areas include finance, accounting, economics, statistics, data analytics, human resource management, information technology, engineering, law, education, criminology, supply chain management, and business administration.

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KRA has also opened slots in specialized and creative disciplines such as communication, journalism, public relations, international relations, photography, videography, film production, animation, records management, library and information science, hospitality management, transport and logistics, actuarial science, and property management.

Pupillage for Law trainees

In addition to general graduate internships, KRA is recruiting law graduates for its 12-month pupillage programme. This track is specifically tailored for trainees enrolled in the Advocates Training Programme (ATP) at the Kenya School of Law between January 2024 and December 2026.

The pupillage aims to equip aspiring advocates with hands-on exposure to public-sector legal work, focusing on tax litigation, commercial law, public finance, compliance, and regulatory enforcement.

Applicants must hold a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree, be actively pursuing the ATP, and remain available for the full year. Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Sh25,000, subject to statutory deductions, and must submit an introduction letter from the Kenya School of Law upon selection.

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Industrial attachment for continuing students

For students still completing their studies, KRA is offering a three-month industrial attachment running from January to March 2027.

The announcement noted that the authority is seeking applications from "continuing 1st degree students (Undergraduate) in their 3rd, 4th and final year of study and Diploma students in their 2nd, 3rd or final year" at accredited institutions.

Eligible disciplines include finance, accounting, economics, communication, journalism, information technology, engineering, law, education, human resource management, criminology, and business administration.

Selected students will receive a monthly stipend of Sh7,000, subject to applicable statutory deductions, and must provide a valid introduction letter from their college or university. KRA emphasized that the attachment period will strictly end after three months without extensions.

Application process and deadlines

All interested candidates must submit their applications online via the KRA e-recruitment portal before the deadline on Monday, December 14, 2026.

First-time users must register an account, verify their email address, and log into the Applicant Cockpit to complete their personal, academic, and professional details under the "My Profile" section.

After checking the confirmation box under "Overview and Release," applicants can navigate to the "Employment Opportunities" tab, click "Start" under Job Search, select their desired role, fill in all mandatory fields, accept the Data Privacy Statement, and submit their application.

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Kick-start your career with KRA! Applications are now open for the January–December 2027 Internship Programme. Are you a Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma graduate who graduated between January 2024 and December 2026? This is your opportunity to gain practical experience, develop professional skills and build a strong foundation for your career. Application deadline: Monday, 14th December 2026. Visit https://t.co/iDWTrgkY0a to explore available opportunities. KRA is an equal opportunity employer. Persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply. No fees are charged during the recruitment process. #KRACareers — Kenya Revenue Authority (@KRACorporate) November 24, 2026

KRA warned that incomplete applications will be automatically rejected and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Those selected will be required to present a National ID, KRA PIN certificate, Certificate of Good Conduct, valid Personal Accident Insurance Cover, NSSF details, and bank account information. Interns and attachment students must also provide NHIF/SHIF details, whereas pupillage trainees will submit SHA documentation.