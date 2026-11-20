Graduated within the last 24 months from the advertisement's closing date, with no prior internship or post-graduation work experience related to the field of study.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has officially opened applications for its annual Central Bank of Kenya Internship Program (CBKIP), offering young Kenyan graduates an opportunity to gain hands-on experience in central and commercial banking operations.

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The internship was announced via the institution's official X account, on November 20, 2026.

According to the official program advertisement, the internship aligns with the bank's core mandate of "maintaining stability and fostering a stable financial system."

Through the initiative, the CBK aims to cultivate a skilled workforce prepared to take up future employment opportunities across Kenya's broader banking and financial sector. Selected candidates will undergo a structured one-year placement, after which they will be released to pursue career opportunities in the wider job market.

CBK Governor Kamau Thugge

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"The Internship Program also provides participants with an excellent opportunity to gain workplace experience, expand knowledge, refine career goals and build professional networks, mentors and contacts," the Central Bank noted in its program brief.

Available opportunities and departments

For the 2026 intake, the regulator is inviting applications from qualified candidates across a wide spectrum of operational and administrative functions.

Opportunities are available in Finance, Research, Banking and Payment Services, Communications, Human Resources, Internal Audit, General Services, Legal Services, and Information Technology.

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Eligibility and basic requirements

To ensure the program reaches fresh entrants into the labor market, the Central Bank has outlined strict eligibility criteria. Applicants must be Kenyan citizens aged between 21 and 29 years old.

Academically, candidates must hold a first degree from a recognized university in fields including Finance, Commerce, Economics, Statistics, Banking, Accounting, Micro-Finance, Human Resources, Management, Social Sciences, Information Technology, Law, Communications, or a related discipline. Holders of a Master's degree in a relevant field are also eligible to apply.

Furthermore, the CBK stipulates that candidates must have graduated within the last 24 months from the closing date of the advertisement.

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In a bid to prioritize individuals who have not yet secured formal footing in their careers, the bank emphasized that applicants "should NOT have undertaken any other Internship Program or exposed to workplace experience related to their area of study since graduating."

In addition to academic qualifications, applicants must provide a recommendation or reference letter from the university they attended. Successful candidates will also be required to possess valid medical insurance cover provided either by the Social Health Authority (SHA) or another reputable medical insurance firm for the entire one-year duration of the internship.

Desired personal attributes

Beyond technical and academic credentials, the Central Bank is looking for well-rounded individuals ready to adapt to a high-stakes financial environment.

According to the notice, prospective interns should possess strong interpersonal and communication skills, alongside computer proficiency. Ideal candidates are expected to be "goal-oriented, focused, dynamic, passionate and self-motivated," while demonstrating high levels of integrity, professionalism, and the ability to solve problems as a team player.

Application procedure

Interested and qualified graduates are required to submit their applications online through the CBK's dedicated recruitment portal ([https://careers.centralbank.go.ke](https://careers.centralbank.go.ke)).

When applying, candidates must attach a duly completed program application form, copies of their academic certificates, transcripts or relevant documents, and the mandatory recommendation or reference letter from their learning institution.

The CBK Internship Program is open for applications. Application deadline: Thursday, December 10, 2026 https://t.co/iB4sp1pZyj https://t.co/9prGyehzPW — Central Bank of Kenya (@CBKKenya) November 20, 2026

The Central Bank has issued a strict reminder regarding timelines and documentation, warning prospective applicants that all submissions must be completed online on or before December 10, 2026, as "late or incomplete applications will not be considered."

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