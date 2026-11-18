ICT CS William Kabogo receiving the Global Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of President William Ruto , at the World Public Relations Forum 2026 Award Dinner.(Image: William Kabogo X)

ICT CS William Kabogo receiving the Global Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of President William Ruto , at the World Public Relations Forum 2026 Award Dinner.(Image: William Kabogo X)

the award honours Ruto's sustained impact in strategic public communication, responsible leadership, support for the communication profession in Kenya and across Africa, and his use of public messaging to strengthen governance.

President William Ruto has been awarded a prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management.

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The recognition took place in Abuja, Nigeria, during the World Public Relations Forum 2026 Award Dinner on Tuesday, November 17.

Because President Ruto did not attend the ceremony in person, Information, Communications and the Digital Economy (ICT) Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo accepted the accolade on his behalf.

Confirming the milestone, Cabinet Secretary Kabogo shared details of the event following the ceremony.

“Last night in Abuja, I received the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of H.E. President William Ruto, at the World Public Relations Forum 2026 Award Dinner,” Kabogo stated.

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Milestones in strategic public communication

The timing of the award coincides with a major institutional milestone, as the Global Alliance marked its 25th anniversary.

A confederation of public relations and communication associations and institutions spanning 126 countries worldwide, the Global Alliance uses this specific honour to celebrate sustained, long-term impact in public and strategic communication rather than achievement in a single campaign or short-term project.

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According to the awarding body, President Ruto was selected for his commitment to leveraging public communication as a pillar of good governance.

The citation highlighted his responsible communication, leadership, and ongoing support for the communication profession both within Kenya and across the wider African continent. By emphasizing the critical role of public messaging in strengthening governance, the award places Ruto among a select group of leaders recognized for institutionalizing strategic communication at the highest levels of statecraft.

Shared recognition among African heads of state

President Ruto was not the only African leader celebrated at the Abuja forum. With this accolade, he joins a short list of African heads of state to ever receive the distinction, sharing the spotlight with Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema, both of whom were honoured on the exact same day.

While all three leaders were recognized for their contributions to the field, each received the award for distinct aspects of their leadership:

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President William Ruto (Kenya): Recognized for sustained impact in public messaging to strengthen governance and support for the communication profession across Africa.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (Nigeria): Honoured specifically for his contributions to responsible communication and leadership.

President Hakainde Hichilema (Zambia): Recognized for his achievements in strategic public communication and governance.

A year of international accolades for Ruto

The Global Alliance Lifetime Achievement Award adds to a growing list of international honours conferred upon President Ruto throughout 2026, reflecting his active diplomatic and developmental engagements abroad.

Earlier in the year, in May 2026, the Government of Kazakhstan conferred upon him the Order of Dostyk (Friendship), First Degree. That state honour recognized his efforts in strengthening bilateral ties and diplomatic cooperation between Kenya and Kazakhstan.

Additionally, on July 14, 2026, President Ruto was formally presented with the CAF President's Outstanding Achievement Award 2025 during a ceremony at State House, Nairobi.