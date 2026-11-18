Eric Omondi's Sisi Kwa Sisi initiative has seen Kenyans contribute hundreds of thousands or millions of shillings to support people they had never met.

Eric Omondi's Sisi Kwa Sisi initiative has seen Kenyans contribute hundreds of thousands or millions of shillings to support people they had never met.

How Eric Omondi Unites Kenyans to Rise Above Tribe, Politics Crowdfunding Millions for Needy Cases

Through his Sisi Kwa Sisi initiative, comedian Eric Omondi has united Kenyans to raise millions for medical bills, housing, and school fees, transcending political and tribal lines to support needy cases across the nation.

Comedian Eric Omondi has, over the years, used his public platform to mobilise Kenyans to support people facing financial difficulties, medical emergencies, bereavement and other hardships through his Sisi Kwa Sisi initiative.

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The initiative has attracted contributions from members of the public, with fundraising campaigns targeting individuals whose circumstances have attracted widespread attention online.

From small-scale traders and struggling parents to schoolchildren and families affected by tragedy, the campaigns have covered different parts of the country and addressed a range of needs.

Eric Omondi

Although the initiative's individual campaigns have received varying levels of attention, Kenyans have contributed hundreds of thousands or millions of shillings to support people they had never met.

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One of the latest beneficiaries is 17-year-old Bryson Makokha from Chwele, Bungoma County, whose struggle with a rare skin condition attracted nationwide attention after a video showed him crying while selling bananas by the roadside.

Through the initiative, Omondi appealed to Kenyans to help the teenager access specialised medical treatment and improve his family's living conditions.

By November 15, 2026, the fundraiser had reached KSh10.2 million. The amount shot up from KSh8.8 million announced a day earlier.

Eric Omondi and Bryson Makokha.

The comedian outlined plans to use the contributions to support Bryson's treatment, build houses for the family, establish an education fund for the children and set up a sustainable business.

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The fundraising drive also extended assistance to Bryson's mother, Monica, who underwent surgery after doctors identified an abdominal condition requiring treatment.

The campaign is among several initiatives through which Omondi has encouraged Kenyans to contribute towards helping people whose circumstances have attracted public attention.

Eric Omondi also supported content creator Georgina Njenga after a public health crisis that sparked widespread concern led to her admission to a rehabilitation facility.

Millicent Maina, Albert Ojwang's family among 2025 beneficiaries

Before the Bungoma teenager's fundraiser, Sisi Kwa Sisi had supported several individuals and families in 2025.

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In July, Omondi announced that contributions for Millicent Maina, a critically ill mother from Githurai, had reached KSh9.1 million.

Comedian Eric Omondi

The planned interventions included medical treatment, housing, an education fund for her sons and a business to help the family establish a source of income.

In June, the comedian also mobilised financial support for the family of Albert Ojwang following his death in police custody.

Kenyans sent contributions through mobile money numbers shared for Ojwang's father, Meshack Opiyo.

Albert Ojwang was a 31-year-old Kenyan teacher and blogger whose death in police custody at Nairobi's Central Police Station in June 2025 sparked public outrage (Image:Files)

Omondi later addressed questions about accountability, explaining that a subsequent paybill had Ojwang's mother, wife and uncle as signatories. We could not independently establish the final amount raised.

Another beneficiary was Consolata Aoko Oduya, a grandmother from Homa Bay who attracted public attention after taking six chickens to her grandchildren's school in an attempt to pay their fees.

In May 2025, more than KSh800,000 had been raised through the appeal.

KSh600,000 was allocated towards the children's future education, while KSh200,000 was set aside to help Aoko start a fish business.

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The initiative also supported Faith Kathambi, a 34-year-old mother from Kisii who was filmed being assaulted by neighbours after allegedly stealing flour.

The fundraiser collected more than KSh826,000, with plans to help her, including through the construction of a house.

Eric Omondi shared snippets of the almost complete permanent family home built from generous donations from Kenyans.

Omondi also disclosed that the initiative had previously helped musician Peter Miracle Baby clear a KSh1.4 million medical bill.

In an interview with The Standard, he said Kenyans had also raised more than KSh800,000 for a man identified as Mutua, who was facing an auction.

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School fees and livelihood support in 2024

In October 2024, Omondi rallied Kenyans to support Lewis, a Form One student at Kimuri High School in Naivasha, who needed help clearing a KSh32,000 school fees balance.

The campaign attracted more than KSh1 million. The contributions enabled Lewis to have his school fees covered for four years, giving him an opportunity to continue his education without the immediate financial burden.

Earlier that year, the initiative supported Bonface Nyaboti, a single father from Embakasi who had attracted attention after being assaulted over a KSh100 debt.

Eric Omondi donning a Sisi Kwa Sisi initiative hoodie.

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KSh657,000 was raised for Nyaboti, who also received a fully stocked shop to help him rebuild his livelihood.

Omondi also mobilised support for Everline Chibutsa, a mother who lost her three children in a fire in Mukuru Kwa Njenga.

In September 2024 that the comedian appealed for contributions to assist with burial arrangements and help Chibutsa rebuild her life.

Helping families affected by tragedy and improving community infrastructure

In April 2024, Sisi Kwa Sisi supported a family that lost seven members in a road accident at Salama along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

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Omondi mobilised KSh1.6 million to help the relatives meet burial expenses.

Eric Omondi.

The initiative also helped address a community infrastructure challenge in Kisii County.

A video had emerged showing a schoolgirl crossing a dangerous, dilapidated footbridge over the Mugonga River. The footage drew attention to the difficulties faced by residents who depended on the crossing.

Omondi mobilised support towards replacing the structure. The completed bridge, named Kemunto Bridge, was showcased in February 2024.

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The initiative had also appealed for assistance for the family of Eric Gori, whose body had reportedly remained at Chiromo Mortuary for five years because relatives could not settle the outstanding bill.

The mortuary bill reportedly stood at KSh780,000.

Quinter Adhiambo and Mary Otieno fundraisers in 2023

Some of the initiative's widely reported campaigns date back to October 2023, when Omondi mobilised contributions for two Nairobi residents facing difficult circumstances.

The first involved Quinter Adhiambo, a smokie and mayai vendor whose trolley and stock were seized during a Nairobi County enforcement operation.

The Standard reported that Omondi's appeal attracted KSh556,000 in approximately three hours.

Another campaign involved Mary Otieno, a disabled single mother of six who attracted public attention after a video showed her being manhandled by Nairobi County enforcement officers.

Eric Omondi at the home of Bryson Makokha in Bungoma.

The fundraiser organised for Otieno collected KSh817,000.

The two cases demonstrated how Omondi used social media to draw attention to individual struggles and encourage members of the public to provide financial assistance.

How Sisi Kwa Sisi has mobilised public support

The documented campaigns show that Sisi Kwa Sisi has supported different needs, including medical treatment, school fees, funeral expenses, housing, small businesses and community infrastructure.