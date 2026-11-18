As the ODPC cracks down on unauthorized digital broadcasting, religious bodies are being forced to rethink how they handle livestreaming, moving far beyond basic warning signs to secure valid consent from every congregant.

Churches across Kenya risk steep financial penalties of up to Sh5 million if they broadcast worship services online without securing explicit permission from attendees. The Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) has warned.

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Crucially, simply putting up signs at church entrances stating that cameras are rolling does not shield congregations from legal liability under the country’s data privacy framework.

Outgoing Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait issued the clarification during an interview published on November 18, 2026. Responding to inquiries on whether warning signs satisfy legal requirements for livestreaming services, Kassait emphasized that a passive notice is legally distinct from active permission.

Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait.(Image:ODPC)

“You’re processing data so it’s important to just get consent,” Kassait stated, underscoring that broadcasting recognizable images of worshippers on digital platforms constitutes data processing that requires direct authorization from the individuals involved.

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Privacy notices vs. commercial and public use

The Data Commissioner’s warning to religious bodies mirrored her broader critique of how public and commercial spaces handle photography and video recording.

During the same interview, Kassait addressed the common practice among shopping malls of displaying signs informing visitors that photography occurs on the premises.

She explained that such signage functions strictly as a privacy notice rather than a blanket approval to exploit visitors' likenesses for promotional or external purposes.

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Kassait drew a sharp legal boundary between capturing footage for routine security surveillance and repurposing those images for marketing or public broadcast, noting that a general notice of filming does not automatically authorize commercial or promotional distribution.

Furthermore, Kassait pushed back against the assumption that burying data usage policies inside broad agreements satisfies the law. She stressed that standard terms and conditions do not equate to valid consent, insisting that organizations collecting personal data must clearly communicate exactly what information is being gathered and the specific ways it will be utilized.

Legal thresholds under the Data Protection Act

Kenya’s Data Protection Act establishes strict standards for how organizations including non-profits and religious entities handle identifiable personal information, which encompasses faces and images captured on video.

Defining valid consent: Section 2 of the Act stipulates that consent must be an "express, unequivocal, free, specific and informed indication of a person’s wishes," communicated either through a formal statement or a clear affirmative action.

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Transparency and fairness: Under Section 25, data controllers are obligated to process personal data lawfully, fairly, and transparently, restricting collection strictly to what is necessary for explicit and legitimate objectives.

Duty to inform: Section 29 mandates that before collecting any personal data, organizations must inform individuals that their data is being gathered, explain the exact purpose, outline their statutory rights, and disclose any relevant third parties or data safeguards.

Alternative legal bases and the burden of proof

While obtaining explicit consent is the most straightforward path for churches livestreaming services, the Data Protection Act does recognize alternative grounds for lawful data processing.

Under Section 30, organizations may process personal data without direct consent if it is strictly necessary to fulfill a contract, comply with a legal obligation, protect vital interests, execute a public-interest task, or pursue legitimate interests provided those interests do not unjustifiably infringe upon the individual's fundamental rights and freedoms.

However, relying on an alternative legal basis does not exempt churches from regulatory scrutiny.

Any congregation invoking Section 30 would still bear the responsibility of justifying why broadcasting identifiable worshippers is necessary for its stated purpose.

Moreover, Section 32 places the legal burden of proof squarely on the data controller or processor to demonstrate that valid consent was obtained, while also guaranteeing individuals the right to withdraw that consent at any time.

Although the Data Protection Act does not explicitly mention churches or religious livestreams, its provisions apply universally to the digital capture and dissemination of identifiable personal data. When the ODPC establishes a contravention of the Act, it is empowered to impose administrative fines.

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