The artist has enlisted Afrobeats star Davido for the remix of his breakout song ‘Give Me Chance’, as he prepares to promote the release across East Africa. The singer is scheduled to visit Nairobi in December for a media tour featuring radio and television appearances.

Nigerian Afro-fusion singer Winnerman has teamed up with Afrobeats superstar Davido on a remix of his song ‘Give Me Chance’ as he seeks to expand his audience across East Africa.

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The track, titled ‘Give Me Chance (Remix)’, also features Sabushebu and is available on major streaming platforms through Winnerman Universe and Plug Music.

The release brings together the fast-rising Nigerian singer and Davido, one of Africa's most recognised music stars, on a mid-tempo Afrobeats record centred on love, regret and reconciliation.

Produced by Egar Boi, the remix reworks Winnerman's original song into a love record about seeking forgiveness and asking for another opportunity in a relationship.

Davido Joins Rising Nigerian Singer Winnerman on New Love Song

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Davido contributes a verse to the track, while Sabushebu returns from the original collaboration to retain the song's initial direction.

The original ‘Give Me Chance’ appeared on Winnerman's debut EP, Winnerman's Universe, released in April 2026. It went on to become his most-streamed song, according to the singer's promotional team.

The remix was released on October 16, 2026, giving the song a wider platform through Davido's involvement.

Winnerman plans Nairobi media tour

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As part of the East African campaign, Winnerman is scheduled to visit Nairobi from December 10 to 15, 2026, for a radio and television media tour.

The singer is expected to make in-studio appearances at Kenyan radio stations, participate in interviews and acoustic sessions, and engage audiences through live broadcasts.

His planned engagements include a guest appearance on Citizen TV's entertainment programme 10 over 10.

Davido Joins Rising Nigerian Singer Winnerman

The campaign will also reach audiences in Uganda through virtual interviews with XFM and NTV Uganda.

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Radio listeners across the region will have an opportunity to participate in ‘Give Me Chance’ dedications, a segment inviting fans to dedicate the song to people they would like to reconcile with or ask for another chance.

Davido Joins Rising Nigerian Singer Winnerman on New Love Song Targeting East African Fans

The promotional campaign is targeting Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda during the festive season, with the song being positioned as a love-themed release for regional audiences.

Davido's East African connection

Davido's involvement gives the release an established connection to East African music audiences.

The Nigerian singer previously collaborated with Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz on the remix of ‘Number One’, a cross-border collaboration that became popular across the region.

His latest collaboration with Winnerman brings him together with another Nigerian act seeking to build a wider audience beyond the country's music market.

Who is Winnerman?

Winnerman, born Ehigie Moses Ikeakhe, is a Nigerian Afro-fusion and Afrobeats singer, songwriter and entrepreneur from Benin City, Edo State.

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His music blends African rhythms with international influences. He made his debut in 2016 with ‘Nobody Gat What We Gat’, a release that attracted attention in Lagos and Moscow.

Davido Joins Rising Nigerian Singer Winnerman

He released his debut EP, Winnerman's Universe, in April 2026, with the original ‘Give Me Chance’ emerging as his most-streamed song.

Winnerman is also a graduate of Florida International University.

The remix with Davido marks a new phase in his effort to reach audiences outside Nigeria, with the planned Nairobi media tour forming part of the campaign to introduce his music to East African listeners.

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