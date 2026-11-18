The Anti-Counterfeit Authority has released a list of fake products that have flooded the Kenyan market and alcohol tops the list.

Bogus alcoholic drinks and substandard automotive components have emerged as the primary threats in Kenya’s intensifying battle against the black market, according to the Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA).

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Recent enforcement data reveals that fake alcoholic beverages make up roughly 31 percent of all illicit items seized and slated for disposal nationwide. Motor vehicle components follow closely, representing 21 percent of counterfeit merchandise reported by domestic businesses.

Speaking during a public disposal exercise of seized contraband, ACA Executive Director Robi King’a emphasised the alarming scale of the underground drinks market, noting that illicit alcohol constitutes 13.5 percent of the total monetary value of goods earmarked for destruction.

“We are facing a serious challenge with illicit and counterfeit goods, particularly in the beverage sector,” King’a said, underscoring that the crackdown extends far beyond copyright enforcement.

“This battle is not merely about safeguarding intellectual property—it is a critical duty to protect consumers.”

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Plans to curb influx of fake products

To curb the influx, the ACA is lobbying for the nationwide rollout of advanced track-and-trace technology. The proposed digital authentication framework would monitor beverage products straight from the factory floor through distribution chains, enabling regulators to intercept fake consignments before they hit store shelves.

Beyond fiscal losses, the proliferation of imitation car parts poses a severe danger to public safety. Industry experts warn that visually convincing yet substandard components—such as low-grade brake pads—can fail unexpectedly under stress, significantly heightening the risk of fatal road collisions.

The wider ripple effects of the counterfeit trade continue to choke Kenya's economy. Illicit operations drain vital tax revenues from state coffers, erode investor confidence through unfair market competition, and jeopardize public health through dangerous knockoffs in pharmaceuticals, electronics, and daily household goods.