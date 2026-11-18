Mbadi argued that CRBC was not directly implicated in corruption and attributed SGR cost escalations largely to land compensation rather than contractor wrongdoing. He warned that unilaterally terminating legally binding agreements including the Sh154 billion JKIA expansion and the Rironi–Mau Summit Highway would trigger costly lawsuits that the government would likely lose, adding that the procurement processes for the ongoing projects were transparent.

The government has firmly ruled out the possibility of cancelling multi-billion-shilling infrastructure contracts awarded to the China Roads and Bridges Corporation (CRBC), despite mounting public pressure following a damning World Bank report that flagged severe cost escalations and corruption concerns in several state projects.

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Speaking during a televised interview on Citizen TV on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi defended the administration's position, arguing that terminating the agreements would be both legally perilous and fundamentally unfair to the Chinese contractor.

According to Mbadi, while the World Bank's findings highlighted troubling financial irregularities and inflated project budgets, the report did not directly implicate CRBC as the orchestrator of the corruption.

"For me, I delink these projects and deal with them independently. On the SGR from Mombasa to Naivasha, yes, there are questions that probably we could have spent less. But we need to dig deep and find out what would have led to escalation costs. One of the reasons for the escalation is usually about land compensation and not the contractor," Mbadi stated during the broadcast.

An image of a Kenya Railways train on the SGR

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The World Bank report and regional disparities

The controversy stems from the World Bank’s Kenya Economic Update report, released on November 4, 2026, which scrutinized the financial management of major public infrastructure developments across the country. A central focus of the report was the staggering expense of constructing the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) stretching from Mombasa to Naivasha.

The international lender revealed that the Mombasa–Nairobi SGR cost Ksh988 million per kilometre, a figure that towers significantly above comparable regional railway developments. By contrast, Tanzania’s electrified Dar es Salaam–Dodoma line was built at a cost of Sh741 million per kilometre, while the electrified Djibouti–Addis Ababa line cost Ksh689 million per kilometre.

In its analysis, the World Bank noted that had Kenya constructed the railway at Tanzania’s benchmark rate, taxpayers could have saved up to Sh116 billion on the entire project.

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These stark disparities reignited public outcry and prompted renewed demands from civil society and political leaders for the state to revoke existing and newly awarded contracts held by CRBC.

Lucrative tenders and legal risks of cancellation

Among them are the Sh154 billion expansion of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and the ongoing construction of the Rironi–Mau Summit Highway. Critics have argued that continuing to engage the firm amid unresolved questions regarding past expenditure exposes public funds to further risk.

However, CS Mbadi pushed back against calls for a blanket cancellation, emphasizing that the contractor followed due process before being awarded the contract for these ongoing developments. He warned that unilaterally tearing up legally binding agreements based on generalized findings would invite protracted and costly litigation that the Kenyan government would likely lose.

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"CRBC has not been blacklisted, and they won the contract, for example, the JKIA expansion. If we cancel the tenders, they can take us to court and win. So I don't see why we would not award them the tender even tomorrow if they apply and win," Mbadi explained, underscoring the administration's commitment to upholding contractual obligations unless concrete evidence of wrongdoing by the firm emerges.

Transparency in the Rironi–Mau Summit project

Addressing specific concerns surrounding the Rironi–Mau Summit Highway, the Treasury boss maintained that the procurement process was transparent and above board.

While acknowledging that oversight bodies such as the Office of the Auditor-General might eventually scrutinize the financial details, he insisted there was currently no basis to halt the project.

"But we need to dig deep and find out what would have led to the escalated cost. For the Rironi-Mau Summit project, I have not seen anything that would be questionable; the Auditor General may highlight. But as far as whether the procurement process was followed, I have no doubt it was followed," Mbadi asserted.

Ultimately, the Treasury CS urged Kenyans to engage more critically with the World Bank’s report rather than jumping to conclusions about the contractors involved.