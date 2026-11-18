KRA eTIMS reverse invoicing explained: What farmers need to know

The system allows buyers to issue electronic tax invoices on behalf of farmers lacking digital infrastructure.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has called on farmers supplying agricultural produce to factories and commercial buyers to adopt the Electronic Tax Invoice Management System (eTIMS) reverse invoicing framework, a move aimed at easing tax compliance across the agricultural sector while ensuring proper transaction documentation.

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In a media brief issued following a town hall engagement dubbed the KRA Citizen Assembly at Murang’a University, the taxman noted that the reverse invoicing mechanism allows buyers to generate electronic tax invoices on behalf of suppliers who lack the technical capacity or digital infrastructure to issue them independently.

"The initiative is aimed at simplifying tax compliance for farmers, particularly those supplying factories and other agricultural processors, while ensuring that transactions are properly documented," KRA stated in its official communication.

KRA Board Chairman Ndiritu Muriithi speaks during a taxpayer town hall meeting, also known as the KRA Citizen Assembly, held at Murang’a University on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. (Image:@KRACorporate X)

The rollout of eTIMS has previously sparked concern among smallholder farmers and informal traders, many of whom operate without smartphones, computers, or reliable internet connectivity required to generate electronic invoices at the point of sale.

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By shifting the invoicing responsibility to established buyers such as tea, coffee, dairy, and grain processors, KRA seeks to bridge the compliance gap without disrupting agricultural supply chains.

Speaking during the Murang’a forum, the Commissioner for Micro and Small Taxpayers, George Obell, explained that reverse invoicing offers a practical solution for primary producers who supply factories but do not have the systems needed to generate electronic tax invoices on their own.

"Under the arrangement, a factory or other business purchasing agricultural produce can generate an invoice on behalf of the farmer, thereby documenting the transaction in eTIMS. This enables the purchasing business to support its expense claims with the requisite documentation," Obell said.

Under Kenyan tax laws, businesses are required to back up their expense claims with valid eTIMS-generated invoices to qualify for tax deductions.

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Obell pointed out that the absence of proper documentation often creates significant hurdles for commercial buyers seeking to claim legitimate operational expenses, underscoring the necessity of reverse invoicing in streamlining compliance throughout agricultural value chains.

He further encouraged farmers experiencing difficulties with the onboarding or invoicing process to seek assistance at KRA offices or through the authority’s formal communication channels.

Beyond agricultural invoicing, the engagement at Murang’a University also provided a platform for KRA leadership to address broader taxpayer concerns regarding the integration of eTIMS with private accounting platforms and other institutional systems.

The authority acknowledged that some taxpayers have encountered inconsistencies in invoice reconciliation, particularly in instances where transactions were processed before system integrations were fully completed.

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To resolve these technical bottlenecks, KRA noted that work is actively ongoing to strengthen integration between eTIMS, iTax, and other government platforms. According to the authority, these upgrades are designed to improve transaction visibility, minimize reconciliation challenges, and enhance the overall taxpayer experience.

Taxpayers facing unresolved invoice-related discrepancies were urged to submit specific transaction details to allow KRA’s technical teams to investigate and resolve the cases.

While the reverse invoicing model offers relief to farmers operating within structured aggregator and factory-supply models, tax analysts have begun raising pertinent questions regarding its broader implications for small-scale traders and independent farmers.

Specifically, industry observers note that while buyer-initiated invoicing gives KRA clear visibility into a farmer's or trader's gross turnover, many of these small-scale operators still incur production and operational costs such as purchasing inputs or paying for transportfrom informal suppliers who do not issue eTIMS receipts, potentially complicating their ability to claim deductible expenses under the Income Tax Act.

Meanwhile, KRA is coupling its technological reforms with long-term taxpayer education initiatives aimed at fostering a culture of voluntary compliance from an early age.

Speaking during the same session, KRA Board Chairman Ndiritu Muriithi highlighted the authority's commitment to expanding tax literacy across the country.