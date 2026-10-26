Nairobi developer bets on townhouse demand as buyers seek more space

The project reflects a development model that combines private residential units with shared recreational facilities, targeting households seeking amenities within a residential community.

Property developer Purple Dot International is targeting Nairobi homebuyers seeking more space and privacy with Marigold II, an 89-unit development of four-bedroom duplex and triplex townhouses along Lang’ata Link Road.

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The development, located opposite Wilson Airport, features open-plan living areas, private roof terraces and outdoor spaces, alongside shared facilities including a swimming pool, gym, steam room, clubhouse and children’s play areas.

The project comes amid continuing interest in Nairobi’s residential property market, where buyers weigh location, security, amenities and the long-term value of their investments.

Space, privacy and security

Purple Dot International Chairman Kurji Kerai said buyers increasingly wanted assurances about construction quality and delivery timelines alongside the design and features of a property.

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“In today's property market, investors and families are looking for more than just blueprints, they are looking for absolute certainty,” Kerai said.

Purple Dot targets luxury homebuyers with 89-unit Marigold II project

He added that the company’s approach was based on trust, quality and timely delivery, describing Marigold II as an effort to provide homes that buyers could rely on.

The development also includes security arrangements and backup power and water infrastructure, according to the company.

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Marigold II Townhouse project unveiled

Purple Dot International Chief Executive Officer Bharat Kerai thanked investors and homeowners who had supported the project, saying their confidence had contributed to its progress.

“A development is only as strong as the community that believes in it,” he said, adding that seeing families move into Marigold II was a key reward for the company.

The project reflects a development model that combines private residential units with shared recreational facilities, targeting households seeking amenities within a residential community.

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The company’s announcement cites market reports from Knight Frank Kenya and HassConsult to support its claim that buyers are increasingly favouring prime suburban townhouses over high-density apartments.

It also refers to rental yields of about 7.4 per cent across Nairobi.

Purple Dot targets luxury homebuyers with 89-unit Marigold II project

For prospective buyers, the location, unit specifications, purchase prices, service charges, completion status and ownership documentation remain important considerations when comparing developments.