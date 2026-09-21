President William Ruto arrives in New York for the 81st United Nations General Assembly to advance Kenya’s investment drive, attract African and global capital, and strengthen Africa’s role in the digital and AI economy (Image: Files)

President William Ruto arrives in New York for the 81st United Nations General Assembly to advance Kenya’s investment drive, attract African and global capital, and strengthen Africa’s role in the digital and AI economy (Image: Files)

The Diaspora Investment Platform: Kenyans abroad get new digital gateway to invest at home

Kenyans abroad sent home billions of dollars last year. Now the government wants more of that money - and the skills behind it - flowing into businesses, projects and investments in Kenya through a new digital platform.

The Kenya Diaspora Impact Platform was unveiled in New York on September 20 during President William Ruto's engagement with Kenyans in the United States ahead of the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

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The initiative is backed by a Joint Declaration of Intent signed by the Government of Kenya, the United Nations in Kenya and Equity Group Holdings.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign and Diaspora Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi signed for government, UN Resident Coordinator Garry Conille represented the UN, while Equity Group CEO James Mwangi signed for the private sector.

The platform is being developed as a digital gateway to credible and verifiable opportunities in Kenya, rather than simply another website listing investment ideas.

According to the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, it is expected to connect Kenyans abroad with community-impact projects, financing for micro, small and medium enterprises, enterprise creation, philanthropy, and opportunities to transfer skills and knowledge back home.

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Attendees follow proceedings during the signing of a Joint Declaration of Intent by the Government of Kenya, the United Nations in Kenya and Equity Group Holdings (Image: Files)

The diaspora capital

Kenya's diaspora remittances have become one of the country's largest sources of foreign exchange.

Central Bank data shows formal remittances reached US$5.04 billion in 2025, while inflows for the 12 months to June 2026 stood at US$4.96 billion.

August 2026 alone recorded US$451.8 million in remittance inflows.

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A separate 2025 Remittances Household Survey by KNBS, CBK and partners captured both cash and in-kind transfers and estimated that Kenyan households received Sh931.8 billion between June 2024 and May 2025.

The United States accounted for 43.5% of those inflows, making it the biggest source.

But sending money home is not the same thing as investing it.

Kenya's Diaspora Investment Strategy 2025–2030 says an estimated 80% of remittances are used for consumption, with about 20% going towards savings and investment.

The strategy aims to create more channels through which diaspora capital can move into productive ventures.

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So what can a Kenyan abroad invest in?

The government has been trying to build a wider menu of options.

Its diaspora investment strategy identifies areas including real estate and land, farming and livestock, tourism, financial instruments, fintech, manufacturing, hospitality, education, healthcare, transport, energy and the blue economy.

In a survey used in preparing the strategy, real estate and land attracted the strongest stated interest, followed by farming and livestock.

The new platform is intended to make such opportunities easier to find and assess, while connecting investors with government agencies, counties, private businesses and other partners.

That responds to a problem identified by the government itself:

53.1% of respondents in the strategy's diaspora survey said investment information in Kenya was not readily available to them.

Social media was the most common source among those who said they did receive information.

Ida Odinga follows proceedings during the signing of a Joint Declaration of Intent by the Government of Kenya, the United Nations in Kenya and Equity Group Holdings (Image: Files)

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An investment support system

The government established the Diaspora Investment Support Office (DISO) under the State Department for Diaspora Affairs in 2025.

DISO provides investment information and advisory support, connects investors with counties and private-sector players, and offers investor protection, follow-up and aftercare.

DISO's existing platform already promotes county-level projects, private-sector ventures and enterprise partnerships, meaning the new Diaspora Impact Platform is likely to build on an investment-support structure that was already being developed.

The State Department has also been working on other channels, including DhowCSD, which allows Kenyans abroad to invest remotely in government securities, alongside plans for tailored diaspora investment products and a proposed diaspora bond.

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The technology problem

Getting diaspora money into Kenya is not simply a matter of putting investment opportunities online.

The government's own strategy identifies trust, costs, lack of information, the business environment and limited investment options among the barriers holding back diaspora investment.

That explains why the language around the new platform repeatedly stresses verification, transparency and measurable results.

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For someone living thousands of kilometres away, checking whether a land deal, business opportunity, community project or investment partner is genuine can be considerably harder than for someone physically in Kenya.

A centralized system that connects an investor to recognized institutions could reduce some of that distance.

The diaspora is bigger than remittances

Government estimates put Kenya's diaspora population at more than four million people.

That population includes professionals in healthcare, technology, academia, finance, engineering, business and other fields.

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The State Department has increasingly framed diaspora engagement around skills, knowledge, innovation, investment and global networks, alongside the money sent home.

That is the broader ambition behind the new platform.

The government is trying to move the relationship from “send money home” to a more structured connection in which Kenyans abroad can invest, finance businesses, support local projects, transfer expertise and build commercial links with the country.