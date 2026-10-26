Details of MD-500 helicopters US and Korea donated to Kenya Army Corps of Aviation

The handover is the result of a trilateral arrangement involving Kenya, South Korea, and the United States. The aircraft were donated surplus by South Korea, while the United States funded and supported their refurbishment, digital system upgrades, and crew training.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officially received eight modernized MD-500 Defender military helicopters.

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The aircraft were formally handed over during a high-profile ceremony at the Kenya Army Corps of Aviation headquarters in Embakasi, Nairobi.

In a statement on Monday, October 26, the United States Embassy said the acquisition is the result of a unique trilateral defense collaboration linking Kenya, the Republic of Korea, and the United States.

Under the arrangement, the helicopters were originally donated as surplus aircraft by South Korea and subsequently underwent an extensive, multi-year maintenance and refurbishment program facilitated within the United States.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya presiding over the reception and inauguration of MD500 helicopters acquired through the Governments of the Republic of Korea and the United States of America.

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Senior diplomatic and military officials from all three nations gathered to mark the milestone, emphasizing the deep-seated strategic ties and mutual trust underpinning the partnership.

A unified commitment to regional stability

Speaking on the significance of the event, U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Susan M. Burns emphasized the broad impact of the trilateral arrangement.

“Three countries, one shared commitment to peace and security,” Burns stated.

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“Three countries, three continents working together towards a safer, stronger and more prosperous future, that is security cooperation at its best.”

Burns further noted that the modernized aircraft will directly reinforce Kenya’s status as a critical security anchor in the region.

“Donated by the Republic of Korea and refurbished in the United States, these aircraft will strengthen Kenya’s aviation and counterterrorism capabilities and reinforce its role as a regional security leader,” the ambassador added.

Modernized technology for enhanced operations

The MD-500 Defender is globally recognized for its agility, versatility, and compact footprint, making it exceptionally well-suited for close air support, armed reconnaissance, and tactical transport in tight or difficult terrain.

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As part of the upgrade initiative managed in the U.S., the aircraft received advanced digital system integrations.

In addition to the hardware updates, the package included specialized technical training programs designed for Kenyan pilots and maintenance technicians to ensure long-term operational autonomy.

Kenya already maintains one of the largest operational fleets of MD 500-series helicopters on the African continent, deploying them extensively for border surveillance and active missions, including peace support operations in Somalia.

Details of MD 500- series helicopters

The eight MD-500 military helicopters received by the KDF underwent refurbishment and modernisation in the United States after being shipped from South Korea in late 2023.

The aircraft returned to Kenya in September 2026 for local flight testing, following approximately two years of structural maintenance, component replacement and upgrades, according to reports.

According to Burns, the refurbishment was supported by the United States as part of a defence partnership involving Kenya and South Korea.

The upgrade package included modern digital flight instruments, improved communication equipment and navigation systems intended to enhance the helicopters’ operational capabilities.

Also, the programme incorporated specialised training for Kenya Army Corps of Aviation pilots and maintenance technicians to support the operation and servicing of the aircraft.

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The MD-500 Defender is a compact, light military helicopter powered by a single Allison 250-series turboshaft engine.

Depending on the specific variant and configuration, the engine can produce approximately 420 shaft horsepower.

The helicopter’s small frame and responsive handling make it suitable for operations in confined areas that may be difficult for larger aircraft to access.

Additionally, the aircraft can reach maximum speeds of approximately 240–260 kilometres per hour, although performance varies by variant, payload and operating conditions.

Specifications for related MD-500 models indicate cruising speeds of about 230–250 kilometres per hour and operating ceilings that can reach roughly 14,000–16,000 feet.

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Range also varies according to fuel load, altitude, payload and mission profile.

The helicopters can support several military and humanitarian roles, including aerial reconnaissance, intelligence gathering, border surveillance and tactical troop mobility.

They may also be used for medical evacuation and observation missions, depending on their equipment and configuration.

Their compact size allows them to operate from smaller landing areas, providing flexibility during field deployments.

Although the MD-500 Defender family includes armed variants, the weapons that can be fitted depend on the specific model and modifications.

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Some versions have been configured to carry systems such as TOW anti-tank missiles, 70mm rocket pods and machine-gun pods.

Ministry of Defence speaks

The integration of these eight newly refurbished units will significantly augment the Kenya Army Corps of Aviation's existing fleet which includes previously acquired MD 530F models by improving response times and intelligence-gathering capacities.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya presided over the induction ceremony on behalf of the Kenyan government, hailing the event as a testament to enduring international friendships.

“This milestone underscores the value of the trilateral partnership between Kenya, the Republic of Korea and the United States, founded on mutual trust, shared interests and a common commitment to peace and stability,” Tuya remarked.

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Fostering economic growth through security

Beyond immediate military applications, leaders at the handover ceremony stressed that enhanced security forms the bedrock for sustainable national and regional development. U.S. and Kenyan officials underscored that neutralizing security threats creates a stable environment necessary for trade, foreign investment, and economic prosperity.

Three countries, one shared commitment to peace and security. Today, the United States joined Kenya and the Republic of Korea to celebrate the handover of eight MD-500 helicopters to the Kenya Army Corps of Aviation. Donated by the Republic of Korea and refurbished in the United States, these aircraft will strengthen Kenya’s aviation and counterterrorism capabilities and reinforce its role as a regional security leader. This trilateral partnership demonstrates the value of international security cooperation in advancing regional stability and creating the conditions for economic growth and prosperity. Together, we are investing in a safer, more secure, and more prosperous future🇺🇸🇰🇪 — Chargé d’Affaires Susan M. Burns (@USAmbKenya) October 26, 2026

The Republic of Korea’s Ambassador to Kenya, Kang Hyung-shik, echoed these sentiments, noting that the equipment transfer represents a tangible manifestation of international solidarity.

“This trilateral partnership demonstrates the value of international security cooperation in advancing regional stability and creating the conditions for economic growth and prosperity,”

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