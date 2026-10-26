Gachagua Hosts Kalonzo, Wavinya Ndeti at Wamunyoro as Ruto Tours Ukambani

Kalonzo Musyoka, Governor Wavinya Ndeti were among other Ukambani leaders who visited Rigathi Gachagua at his Wamunyoro home.

Kalonzo Musyoka, Governor Wavinya Ndeti were among other Ukambani leaders who visited Rigathi Gachagua at his Wamunyoro home.

Kalonzo Musyoka’s visit to Wamunyoro coincides with President William Ruto launching development programmes in Kalonzo’s backyard of Tseikuru.

Rigathi Gachagua has hosted Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and a host of other political leaders from Ukambani at his Wamunyoro home in Nyeri.

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The visit comes days after Gachagua, who is also the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader, hosted Linda Mwananchi leader Edwin Sifuna.

Gachagua took to social media to share photos and videos as he mingled with Kalonzo, Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti and other leaders from the Eastern region.

Kalonzo’s visit to Wamunyoro coincides with President William Ruto launching development programmes in Kalonzo’s backyard of Tseikuru.

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Gachagua wrote, “Welcome to Wamunyoro, my cousin Kalonzo Musyoka. Unity of a purpose is vital!”

When we come together great things happen

In another post Gachagua said, "When we come together, great things Must happen."

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On October 20, Rigathi Gachagua hosted Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya and a sizeable political delegation to his Wamunyoro home in Nyeri County.

The meeting, held on the day Kenya marks Mashujaa Day, was widely read as a fresh push to coordinate opposition forces ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The DCP leader shared news of the visit on his social media pages, referring to the Linda Mwananchi team as his "cousins" and striking an optimistic tone about what the two camps could achieve together.

"Welcome to Wamunyoro residence my cousins from Linda Mwananchi. When we come together great things must happen," he wrote.

Sifuna was joined by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, Bumula MP Jack Wamboka, Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga, and Linda Mwananchi's communications head Pauline Njoroge, among others.

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Edwin Sifuna was joined by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, Bumula MP Jack Wamboka, Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga, and Linda Mwananchi's communications head Pauline Njoroge, among others.

The meeting came just after Gachagua returned from a political stay of nearly two months in the United States.

Although he framed the visit informally, the political significance was hard to miss. Many observers read it as a deliberate step towards consolidating opposition ranks against President William Ruto.

DCP leader Cleophas Malala, who had earlier said he was working to broker a Sifuna-Gachagua partnership, was also present at Tuesday's meeting.

Both camps agree on one thing above all else: defeating Ruto at the ballot box.

Linda Mwananchi has already put forward Sifuna as its presidential candidate, while Gachagua has separately declared his own presidential ambitions.

The two join a crowded field of opposition figures also eyeing the top seat, including Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, People's Liberation Party leader Martha Karua, DAP-K's Eugene Wamalwa, and Jubilee's Fred Matiang'i.