Linda Mwananchi Movement unveils Presidential campaign Secretariat

Former Jubilee Party Organising Secretary Pauline Njoroge has been appointed as the interim head of communications, bringing experience from past presidential campaigns and political strategy. Additionally, Fredah Onduso, Abigail Gikonyo, and Charity Waweru have been appointed to lead media engagement and digital publicity teams.

The Linda Mwananchi Movement (LMM) has officially announced its presidential campaign secretariat, marking a major milestone in its preparations for the upcoming 2027 General Elections.

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Led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, the political movement is aggressively laying down its operational structures to mount a formidable challenge for the presidency.

The establishment of the secretariat follows a crucial leadership meeting held on Monday, October 12, aimed at accelerating the party’s rebranding process and organizing its campaign apparatus.

In a formal statement released on Tuesday, October 13, the movement detailed its initial structural rollouts.

"The Linda Mwananchi leadership met yesterday to review progress on the party's rebranding process, as well as the ongoing structuring of the party and the Presidential Campaign Secretariat," the notice read in part.

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Pauline Njoroge, standing alongside Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, amongst other leaders, during a Linda Mwananchi Rally in Taita Taveta County on July 18.(Image:Pauline Njoroge)

As part of these strategic changes, the movement has appointed former Jubilee Party Organising Secretary Pauline Njoroge as the interim head of communications.

Njoroge brings a wealth of institutional and political communication expertise to the coalition, having previously managed high-profile national assignments, including serving on the campaign team for the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during his 2025 African Union Commission Chairperson bid.

"Pauline brings a wealth of experience in political and strategic communication, having previously worked on presidential campaigns, and with various governmental institutions and intergovernmental organisations," the movement stated.

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Announcing her resignation from her position as the Deputy Organising Secretary of the National Executive Committee (NEC) on July 21, she threw her full weight behind Senator Sifuna’s political aspirations.

"I wish to announce my resignation from the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Jubilee Party, where I have served as Deputy Organising Secretary, and as a member of the Jubilee Party, effective today," Njoroge stated at the time.

Beyond communication leadership, the Linda Mwananchi Movement also announced key structural additions to its digital, media, and publicity teams. Fredah Onduso, Abigail Gikonyo, and Charity Waweru have been officially appointed to spearhead the movement's media engagement.

These appointees have already played vital roles in amplifying Senator Sifuna’s political messaging across various digital and social media landscapes, solidifying their positions within the expanding campaign framework.

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LMM leadership has indicated that further appointments to the comprehensive campaign team will be announced progressively in the coming weeks. The movement aims to maintain strong momentum as it sharpens its focus on the 2027 race.

These developments come on the heels of successful public rallies held by the movement across different regions.

Although the campaign temporarily paused its outreach following reports of internal friction and wrangling, the latest leadership announcements signal a renewed and cohesive push.

𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐈𝐌𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐈𝐀𝐓𝐄 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐄 𝐀𝐏𝐏𝐎𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐒 𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐀 𝐌𝐖𝐀𝐍𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐇𝐈 𝐌𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐀𝐋 𝐂𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐀𝐈𝐆𝐍 𝐒𝐄𝐂𝐑𝐄𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐈𝐀𝐓 𝐍𝐀𝐈𝐑𝐎𝐁𝐈, 𝐊𝐄𝐍𝐘𝐀. 𝐓𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐃𝐀𝐘, 𝐎𝐂𝐓𝐎𝐁𝐄𝐑 𝟏𝟑, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 https://t.co/BX7aMyeKhd — Linda Mwananchi (@LindaMwananchi_) October 13, 2026