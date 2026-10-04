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Sifuna unveils party he will use to challenge Ruto in 2027 - Here is what we know

Charles Ouma
Charles Ouma 15:23 - 04 October 2026
Babu Owino, Edwin Sifuna and George Natembea as the Nairobi Senator and Linda Mwananchi Movement presidential candidate unveiled his party.
Inside Sifuna's big day as the Linda Mwananchi Movement leader unveils political vehicle for his 2027 presidential bid
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Linda Mwananchi Movement presidential candidate Edwin Sifuna has unveiled The Equitable Party (TEP) as the party he will use for his presidential bid as he seeks to send president William Ruto home.

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TEP was officially handed to the Nairobi Senator in an event that was graced by a host of Linda Mwananchi Movement principals backing his bid.

TEP leader Gilbert Marava confirmed that Sifuna will be the new party leader and will be the party’s candidate in the 2027 presidential elections.

Babu Owino, Edwin Sifuna and George Natembea as the Nairobi Senator and Linda Mwananchi Movement presidential candidate unveiled his party.
Babu Owino, Edwin Sifuna and George Natembea as the Nairobi Senator and Linda Mwananchi Movement presidential candidate unveiled his party.

The Senator will also lead the party in discussions with other outfits craft a formidable alliance or coalition in its quest to capture power at the ballot.

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"On our end, we have decided to restructure, and in the process, those who registered will stay, and we will bring in our brothers," Marava explained.

"Sifuna is going to run for president, and he will be the next leader of The Equittable Party (TEP)," he added.

Babu Owino, Edwin Sifuna and George Natembea as the Nairobi Senator and Linda Mwananchi Movement presidential candidate unveiled his party.
Babu Owino, Edwin Sifuna and George Natembea as the Nairobi Senator and Linda Mwananchi Movement presidential candidate unveiled his party.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino, Siaya Governor James Orengo, Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, his Vihiga Counterpart Godfrey Osotsi and Kisii's Richard Onyonka are among those attending the event, which is underway in Nairobi.

Others are Kawira Mwangaza, Pauline Njoroge, George Natembeya, Caroli Omondi, Cliff Gisairo, Faith Odhiambo and many others.

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TEP was registered as a political party in 2022, with its offices located along Mtito Andei Road, off Lenana Road in Nairobi.

It remained active all through, but with little publicity until the entry of Sifuna as its presidential candidate and new leader propelled it to prominence.

Today's development marks the end of Sifuna's search for a new political home to pursue his ambitions after being kicked out as the Orange Democratic Movement's Secretary General.

Subsequent efforts to register a political outfit for his bid also ran into challenges, but did not derail him.

More to follow...

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