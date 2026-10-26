KMPDU sets December deadline to finalise new 2025–2029 CBA
The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has set a firm deadline of December 2025 to conclude negotiations for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) covering doctors' employment terms and working conditions for the 2025–2029 cycle.
The announcement follows a joint meeting of the union’s National Advisory Council and National Executive Council, held on October 16. In a formal statement issued by KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah on Monday, October 26, the union emphasized a strategic shift in its approach to labor relations.
"The CBA is transitioning from agitation to structured negotiations with the National and county governments, with talks expected to begin this week,” Atellah announced.
The upcoming negotiations are designed to secure a comprehensive agreement addressing doctors' welfare, terms of service, and working conditions across all 47 county governments and national health facilities.
Moving toward centralised and parallel negotiations
The union revealed that both the Council of Governors (CoG) and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) have agreed to its request for centralised talks. These parallel negotiations are scheduled to begin rolling out starting October 29 and November 10.
According to KMPDU, this structured format aims to establish a coordinated, uniform approach to securing improved terms of service for medical practitioners employed by both levels of government.
“The parallel negotiations would help establish a coordinated approach to securing improved terms of service for doctors employed by both levels of government,” the union stated.
At the national level, the Ministry of Health has already forwarded a formal counter-proposal in response to the union’s initial demands, providing a solid framework to accelerate the dialogue.
Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, committed an inter-ministerial CBA negotiation committee to meet with KMPDU delegates in Mombasa.
Lessons from past crises
The union’s aggressive push for a timely resolution is heavily influenced by the lessons learned from the turbulent 2017–2021 CBA cycle.
KMPDU has frequently described that period as a grueling and difficult chapter characterized by prolonged industrial disputes, severe disruptions to public healthcare delivery, and immense sacrifices made by medical professionals in the struggle for better working environments.
By establishing structured timelines and securing buy-in from both county and national leadership early on, the union hopes to bypass the protracted deadlocks that have historically plagued the sector.
Broader public sector context
The push for new labor terms arrives against a backdrop of shifting public finance measures. In September, the SRC suspended the implementation of newly reviewed remuneration and benefits for several categories of county officials, citing growing concerns over the sustainability of county wage bills.
The suspension immediately targeted state officers in county executives, members of county Public Service Boards, County Secretaries, and County Attorneys. SRC Chairperson Sammy Chepkwony noted that the decisions followed wide consultations with the Council of Governors and rigorous reviews of submissions from county governments.
UNITED, RESOLUTE, READY FOR DIGNIFIED FUTURE Following the joint National Advisory Council and National Executive Council meeting held on 16th October 2026, the leadership resolved to officially transition from agitation to structured dialogue to secure the 2025–2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), with negotiations to commence immediately. We remember all too well the heavy battles we fought during the 2017–2021 CBA cycle, the sacrifices, the resilience, and the unwavering solidarity it took to demand respect for our profession and better conditions for healthcare delivery. That journey tested our collective resolve, but it also proved that when doctors stand together, change is unstoppable. Today, we stand at a critical and hopeful turning point. Key Milestones on Our Path Forward: Ministry of Health (MoH) Engagement: Following our comprehensive CBA proposal submitted on behalf of ministries, the MoH forwarded its counter-proposal. Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni Muriuki has formally constituted an Inter-Ministerial CBA Negotiation Committee, inviting the Union to an inaugural negotiation meeting scheduled for Monday, 26th October and Tuesday, 27th October 2026 at the Mombasa Beach Hotel. National Advisory Council (NAC) Mandate: The negotiation committee was officially empowered to negotiate both the MoH and Counties CBAs, with a clear, uncompromising target to have the 2025–2029 CBA finalized by December 2026. Centralized County Negotiations: Through our persistent advocacy, the Council of Governors (CoG) and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) granted our request for centralized negotiations for all county governments. KMPDU has officially communicated its nominated team of twelve (12) leaders led by top NEC union officials to champion our rights, with negotiations set to kick off on 29th/30th October 2026. A New Dawn of Hope Unlike the prolonged uncertainties of the past, we are stepping into these negotiation rooms organized, legally anchored, and unified across both national and county levels. The lessons of the 2017–2021 cycle have taught us vigilance, preparedness, and the absolute power of solidarity. This is our moment to secure better terms of service, protect our welfare, and guarantee a dignified working environment that reflects the true value of medical professionals in Kenya. Let us remain steadfast, vigilant, and fully united behind our negotiating teams. Our health, our rights, and our future are non-negotiable. In Solidarity, Dr. Davji Bhimji Atellah Secretary General KMPDU— Davji Bhimji Atellah (@Davji) October 26, 2026
Despite these fiscal tightening measures at the county level, KMPDU remains optimistic that the renewed, structured dialogue with the inter-ministerial committee and county leadership will yield a sustainable and mutually beneficial CBA by the end of December.
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