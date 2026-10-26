KMPDU sets December deadline to finalise new 2025–2029 CBA

UNITED, RESOLUTE, READY FOR DIGNIFIED FUTURE Following the joint National Advisory Council and National Executive Council meeting held on 16th October 2026, the leadership resolved to officially transition from agitation to structured dialogue to secure the 2025–2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), with negotiations to commence immediately. We remember all too well the heavy battles we fought during the 2017–2021 CBA cycle, the sacrifices, the resilience, and the unwavering solidarity it took to demand respect for our profession and better conditions for healthcare delivery. That journey tested our collective resolve, but it also proved that when doctors stand together, change is unstoppable. Today, we stand at a critical and hopeful turning point. Key Milestones on Our Path Forward: Ministry of Health (MoH) Engagement: Following our comprehensive CBA proposal submitted on behalf of ministries, the MoH forwarded its counter-proposal. Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni Muriuki has formally constituted an Inter-Ministerial CBA Negotiation Committee, inviting the Union to an inaugural negotiation meeting scheduled for Monday, 26th October and Tuesday, 27th October 2026 at the Mombasa Beach Hotel. National Advisory Council (NAC) Mandate: The negotiation committee was officially empowered to negotiate both the MoH and Counties CBAs, with a clear, uncompromising target to have the 2025–2029 CBA finalized by December 2026. Centralized County Negotiations: Through our persistent advocacy, the Council of Governors (CoG) and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) granted our request for centralized negotiations for all county governments. KMPDU has officially communicated its nominated team of twelve (12) leaders led by top NEC union officials to champion our rights, with negotiations set to kick off on 29th/30th October 2026. A New Dawn of Hope Unlike the prolonged uncertainties of the past, we are stepping into these negotiation rooms organized, legally anchored, and unified across both national and county levels. The lessons of the 2017–2021 cycle have taught us vigilance, preparedness, and the absolute power of solidarity. This is our moment to secure better terms of service, protect our welfare, and guarantee a dignified working environment that reflects the true value of medical professionals in Kenya. Let us remain steadfast, vigilant, and fully united behind our negotiating teams. Our health, our rights, and our future are non-negotiable. In Solidarity, Dr. Davji Bhimji Atellah Secretary General KMPDU