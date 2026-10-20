Rigathi Gachagua Hosts Edwin Sifuna, Governor Natembeya, Babu Owino at Wamunyoro Residence after US Tour

Edwin Sifuna was joined by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, Bumula MP Jack Wamboka, Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga, and Linda Mwananchi's communications head Pauline Njoroge, among others.

Edwin Sifuna was joined by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, Bumula MP Jack Wamboka, Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga, and Linda Mwananchi's communications head Pauline Njoroge, among others.

The meeting held on Mashujaa Day is seen as a new effort to coordinate opposition forces before the 2027 presidential election.

Rigathi Gachagua has welcomed Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya and a sizeable political delegation to his Wamunyoro home in Nyeri County.

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The meeting held on the day Kenya marks Mashujaa Day was widely read as a fresh push to coordinate opposition forces ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Edwin Sifuna and Rigathi Gachagua at Wamunyoro.

The DCP leader shared news of the visit on his social media pages, referring to the Linda Mwananchi team as his "cousins" and striking an optimistic tone about what the two camps could achieve together.

"Welcome to Wamunyoro residence my cousins from Linda Mwananchi. When we come together great things must happen," he wrote.

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Political delegation at Wamunyoro

Sifuna was joined by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, Bumula MP Jack Wamboka, Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga, and Linda Mwananchi's communications head Pauline Njoroge, among others.

The meeting came just after Gachagua returned from a political stay of nearly two months in the United States.

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Although he framed the visit informally, the political significance was hard to miss. Many observers read it as a deliberate step towards consolidating opposition ranks against President William Ruto.

DCP leader Cleophas Malala, who had earlier said he was working to broker a Sifuna-Gachagua partnership, was also present at Tuesday's meeting.

Both camps agree on one thing above all else: defeating Ruto at the ballot box.

Linda Mwananchi has already put forward Sifuna as its presidential candidate, while Gachagua has separately declared his own presidential ambitions.

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The two join a crowded field of opposition figures also eyeing the top seat, including Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, People's Liberation Party leader Martha Karua, DAP-K's Eugene Wamalwa, and Jubilee's Fred Matiang'i.

The one question still dividing the opposition is who will ultimately carry a joint flag, and when that decision will be made.

Timing divides opposition leaders

Babu Owino has warned that failing to settle on a single unified candidate before December 2026 could hand Ruto a major advantage heading into the election.

Gachagua has pushed back on that timeline, pointing to the 2002 election as precedent. The late President Mwai Kibaki, he noted, was only named the opposition's candidate weeks before polling day, yet the coalition still went on to defeat the ruling party.

For Gachagua, the priority right now is for each opposition principal to build and consolidate support within their own strongholds first, with the question of a joint flag bearer to be settled once that groundwork is complete.

Sifuna, for his part, has previously addressed concerns that Linda Mwananchi's own presidential bid could split the opposition vote and inadvertently benefit Ruto.

He has argued that unseating a sitting president requires the broadest coalition possible, describing his movement's goals as aligned with the wider United Opposition effort.