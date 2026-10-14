Rigathi Gachagua claims President Ruto running low on 2027 campaign cash after Wicknell Chivayo's death
Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has made explosive allegations linking President William Ruto's finances to the recent death of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo.
Gachagua claimed the president is now scrambling to raise campaign cash through rising fuel prices.
In a scathing post on social media, Gachagua alleged that Ruto is desperately seeking funds for his 2027 re-election bid.
Gachagua suggested bribes and political tokens handed out to Kenyans have so far failed to secure the support he needs in his bid for re-election in 2027.
According to Gachagua, the pressure to raise money intensified following Chivayo's death, with the former deputy president claiming the businessman had died while holding funds belonging to Ruto.
This man has gone berserk! The world around him is crumbling as he faces rejection across the country for abductions, extrajudicial killings, theft of public funds, poor policy, failed systems, mismanagement of the economy, and being clueless about how to run a country. He is frustrated, bitter, desperate, and angry. He is abusive and vulgar. He is desperately trying to win Kenyans over through bribes and tokens. Kenyans are demanding cash from him everywhere he goes, including in his native Rift Valley backyard. Cash is running out, especially after that Zimbabwean crook died with his cash. Desperate to raise more cash, last evening, he ruthlessly ordered an increase in the price of diesel by Kshs. 9 and petrol by Kshs. 12, to be processed through Gulf Energy for political bribery. That so-called expert, Mr. Opiyo Wandayi, has been instructed to call a press conference and justify the increase, citing global prices. Pure lies and conmanship! It is all lies! The extra cash is for bribing voters. The 10th August 2027 reality is setting in on him!— Rigathi Gachagua (@rigathi) October 14, 2026
Sharp fuel increase
He went further, alleging that Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi had been instructed to hold a press conference specifically to justify a sharp increase in fuel prices, with global market prices cited as the official explanation.
In a sharply worded post on social media, Gachagua did not mince his words.
"Cash is running out, especially after that Zimbabwean crook died with his cash. Desperate to raise more cash, last evening, he ruthlessly ordered an increase in the price of diesel by Kshs. 9 and petrol by Kshs. 12," Gachagua wrote.
He did not stop there, painting a broader picture of what he described as a presidency under mounting pressure on multiple fronts.
"The world around him is crumbling as he faces rejection across the country for abductions, extrajudicial killings, theft of public funds, poor policy, failed systems, mismanagement of the economy, and being clueless about how to run a country," Gachagua posted.
Chivayo died with Ruto's trillions
Recently Gachagua claimed Chivayo died while allegedly in possession of money belonging to President Ruto.
Gachagua made the claims while addressing members of the clergy in Boston, United States.
The former deputy president, who was impeached from office, alleged that Chivayo had engaged in business dealings with the president and acted as a conduit for moving funds on his behalf.
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