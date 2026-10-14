Rigathi Gachagua claims President Ruto running low on 2027 campaign cash after Wicknell Chivayo's death

This man has gone berserk! The world around him is crumbling as he faces rejection across the country for abductions, extrajudicial killings, theft of public funds, poor policy, failed systems, mismanagement of the economy, and being clueless about how to run a country. He is frustrated, bitter, desperate, and angry. He is abusive and vulgar. He is desperately trying to win Kenyans over through bribes and tokens. Kenyans are demanding cash from him everywhere he goes, including in his native Rift Valley backyard. Cash is running out, especially after that Zimbabwean crook died with his cash. Desperate to raise more cash, last evening, he ruthlessly ordered an increase in the price of diesel by Kshs. 9 and petrol by Kshs. 12, to be processed through Gulf Energy for political bribery. That so-called expert, Mr. Opiyo Wandayi, has been instructed to call a press conference and justify the increase, citing global prices. Pure lies and conmanship! It is all lies! The extra cash is for bribing voters. The 10th August 2027 reality is setting in on him!