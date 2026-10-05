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Rigathi Gachagua alleges Wicknell Chivayo died holding trillions belonging to Ruto

Tunoi Kevin 05:05 - 05 October 2026
Rigathi Gachagua alleged that Wicknell Chivayo had engaged in business dealings with the President William Ruto and allegedly acted as a conduit for moving funds on his behalf.
Gachagua claims late businessman Wicknell Chivayo died holding Sh1.5 trillion belonging to President Ruto, claiming he laundered money and influenced elections.
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Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo died while allegedly in possession of money belonging to President William Ruto.

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Gachagua made the claims while addressing members of the clergy in Boston, United States.

What Gachagua alleged about Chivayo and Ruto's trillions

The former deputy president, who was impeached from office, alleged that Chivayo had engaged in business dealings with the president and acted as a conduit for moving funds on his behalf.

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The claims have not been independently verified, and neither Ruto nor his office had responded to the allegations at the time of publication.

Chivayo, known for his lavish lifestyle, died alongside his wife and four others in a helicopter crash in Zimbabwe.

According to Gachagua, Chivayo was holding more than Sh1.5 trillion belonging to Ruto at the time of his death.

"The man has his money, over 1.5 trillion. The man is dead, his wife is dead, he doesn't know where to begin," Gachagua alleged.

Gachagua further claimed that Chivayo had been used to transport money by private plane on the president's behalf, though he presented no evidence to support the claim.

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"He is a man he has been using for money laundering. He gets money in dollars, that man comes with a plane, lands in a private airstrip and takes the money to keep for him," Gachagua said.

Gachagua links Chivayo to alleged 2027 election interference scheme

Beyond the financial allegations, Gachagua also attempted to connect Chivayo to what he described as a foreign-backed scheme to manipulate Kenya's 2027 General Election.

He claimed, without providing evidence, that Chivayo had a history of interfering in elections across the African continent.

"That guy is an expert in stealing elections, and he is the one who has been burglarising elections in Africa," Gachagua claimed.

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As of publication, there has been no independent confirmation of any of Gachagua's claims, and no official response from State House, Chivayo's family, or Zimbabwean authorities regarding the allegations.

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