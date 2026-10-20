Joel Kimetto’s ‘Uro Uro’, Gogo Basilisa, Emmy Kosgei Lights Up Mashujaa Day Celebration at Kipchoge Stadium
A packed Kipchoge Keino Stadium erupted into dance as Pastor Joel Kimeto's hit song "Uro Uro" blared through the speakers during Mashujaa Day celebrations in Eldoret.
The popular Kalenjin song turned the national ceremony into a moment of pure celebration.
President William Ruto, First Lady Rachel Ruto and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed were among those on their feet, swaying to the popular tune alongside thousands of Kenyans filling the stadium to capacity.
"Uro Uro" has become something of a phenomenon in recent months, a favourite at parties and traditional weddings across the country, where it rarely fails to get people up and dancing.
That same infectious energy was on full display in Eldoret. As the song played, the entire stadium seemed to move as one, with attendees smoothly matching the rhythm in a moment that captured just how far the track's popularity has spread.
With the stadium filled to capacity and a crowd that included the country's top leadership dancing without hesitation, the performance added a lively, unifying touch to a day otherwise built around patriotism and national reflection.
Gogo Basilisa's performance
The entertainment at Kipchoge Keino Stadium did not stop at "Uro Uro."
Veteran performer Gogo Basilisa took to the stage and held the crowd captivated with her smooth, flexible dance moves.
Swaying effortlessly from left to right, Gogo Rera led traditional Kalenjin songs, a display that drew admiration given her age.
Mali Safi Chito song
Marakwet Daughter gave the stadium another reason to stay on its feet, performing the popular hit "Malisafi Chito."
For the occasion, the song's lyrics were reworked from "Mali Safi Chito" to "Mali Safi Kenya," a fitting tribute to the country's 63rd Mashujaa Day celebrations.
The rendition kept the crowd dancing for the entire entertainment segment, with the patriotic twist adding extra meaning to an already popular tune.
Emi Kosgei lights up Kipchoge Keino Stadium
Award-winning musician Emmy Kosgei gave a high-energy mix of her popular songs, turning the already electric atmosphere up another notch.
President Ruto and his guests were among those dancing and singing along, with the crowd's energy carrying through to the very end of the performance, a fitting close to a day that blended patriotism with celebration.
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