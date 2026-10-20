Speeding Jet Leaves Eldoret Crowds Stunned During Mashujaa Day Flypast at Kipchoge Keino Stadium

The sound, nicknamed the "Sound of Freedom," left residents gasping and set the tone for one of the most talked-about moments of the 63rd Mashujaa Day celebrations.

The sound, nicknamed the "Sound of Freedom," left residents gasping and set the tone for one of the most talked-about moments of the 63rd Mashujaa Day celebrations.

The Kenya Defence Forces delivered a dramatic aerial display at Kipchoge Keino Stadium, with a Northrop F-5 Tiger II jet tearing across the sky so fast that many in the crowd heard it roar past before they even saw it.

A single fighter jet, screaming past at breakneck speed, has become the moment everyone talked at the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Eldoret's Kipchoge Keino Stadium.

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The Kenya Defence Forces delivered a dramatic aerial display at Kipchoge Keino Stadium, with a Northrop F-5 Tiger II jet tearing across the sky so fast that many in the crowd heard it roar past before they even saw it.

The sound, nicknamed the "Sound of Freedom," left residents gasping and set the tone for one of the most talked-about moments of the 63rd Mashujaa Day celebrations.

The Kenya Air Force F-5 fighter jets roar across the skies above Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret during the 63rd Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20, 2026, thrilling the crowd with a spectacular aerial display as President William Ruto and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appear captivated by the show. #HomeOfHardTruths — Radio Generation (@RadioGenKe) October 20, 2026

Eldoret's busiest skies in years

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The high-speed pass formed part of a wider showcase of precision flying and helicopter formations that capped off a day-long national celebration, one that turned the skies above Kenya's newest city into the busiest they have been in years.

Before the jets took to the air, the ceremony had already built up plenty of energy on the ground.

Patriotic displays, military marches and a sea of Kenyan colours filled the stands from early in the day.

Disciplined troops from across the Kenya Defence Forces, alongside police units and county enforcement teams from Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet, staged immaculate drills, marching across the field in tight, practised formation.

Here is the full Kenya Defence Forces spectacular aerial display at the ongoing 63rd Mashujaa Day celebrations at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret. Hii maonyesho ya ndege ni noma sana. https://t.co/uND3Rh1Kvc — Samwel Wekesa (@bungomaduke) October 20, 2026

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The crowd responded with visible admiration as each unit took its turn on the parade square.

All eyes turn skyward

Once the ground parade wrapped up, attention shifted sharply upward. A distant roar of engines signalled that the aerial display everyone had been waiting for was about to begin.

Moments later, fighter jets sliced through the sky at high speed, triggering loud cheers from the stadium below.

The pilots executed sharp turns, rolled through several degrees and flipped with striking precision, each manoeuvre drawing fresh gasps from the crowd.

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One aircraft spiralled multiple times mid-air before levelling out in a perfectly controlled move, then accelerated away to rejoin formation.

A second jet followed close behind with similarly daring aerial artistry, keeping the excitement in the stadium at fever pitch.

Displays like these are rarely seen by the public, offering a glimpse of Kenya's air power and the sheer skill of its pilots that most Kenyans never get to witness.

As the jets eventually faded into the horizon, the flypast smoothly gave way to a helicopter procession, closing out the aerial segment of the ceremony.

Ruto and Abiy Ahmed at Mashujaa Day, Eldoret

President William Ruto and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed watched the entire display closely from the stands, clapping along as each segment unfolded.

Standing next to them, KDF Chief General Charles Kahariri observed the flypast, a display that showcased both the professionalism and capability of Kenya's armed forces.