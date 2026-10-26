Revealed: The number of Kenyans earning Ksh100,000 and above

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics has released figures that show the various salary categories in the country and the bulk of the workforce are the lower earners.

Kenyans earning Ksh100,000 and above account for one of the smallest percentages among the country’s workforce.

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Data from Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) has revealed the huge disparity between the lowest-earning workers and the highest amid calls to increase the average wage.

According to the latest figures from KNBS, Kenyans earning between Sh50,000 and Sh99,999 represent the biggest percentage in the workforce as they are 1,460,974 workers, representing a percentage total of 45.5.

The second-highest percentage is those just below them of a monthly salary of between Sh30,000 and Sh49,999, which accounts for 32.2 per cent with the group consisting 1,036,030 workers.

Disparity between high and lowest earners

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Kenyan currency

Kenya’s group of high earners represent those on a salary of Ksh100,000 and above which accounts for 12.4 per cent of the total demographic being 397,541 employees.

A huge number of Kenyans still earn below Ksh25,000 per month. This group comprise a total of 115,020 workers taking home between Sh20,000 and Sh24,999, representing 3.6 per cent of the total workforce, while 93,391 earn from Sh25,000-Sh29,999 to make up 2.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, nearly 60,000 Kenyans take home below Ksh20,000 with those earning between Sh15,000 and Sh19,999 accounting for 57,580 of the total workforce at 1.8 per cent, while 40,953 employees earn between Sh10,000 and Sh14,999, representing 1.3 per cent.