The aircraft came down within the golf club compound shortly after takeoff.

The aircraft came down within the golf club compound shortly after takeoff.

Helicopter crashes during takeoff at Kericho Golf Club, five taken to hospital

The aircraft, reportedly carrying senior government officials, came down within the golf club compound shortly after takeoff.

A helicopter crashed at Kericho Golf Club on Monday, 12 October, as it attempted to take off, triggering an emergency response.

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Emergency responders moved all five people on board to the hospital for medical assessment. They were reported to be in safe condition.

The aircraft came down within the golf club compound shortly after takeoff. Emergency teams rushed to the scene, and members of the public gathered to watch.

The helicopter reportedly had senior government officials onboard, with claims of Environment PS Festus Ng'eno being among those onboard the ill-fated chopper.

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However, the confirmed identities of those involved in the crash have remained scanty.

Panic and confusion after PS Environment, Festus Ng'eno, was involved in a chopper crash in Kericho- Rushed to the hospital https://t.co/qO0QtcFraD — ALERT254 (@MotoMushene) October 12, 2026

Preliminary information suggests that poor weather may have contributed to the crash.

However, authorities have not officially determined the exact cause of the helicopter crash .

Wicknell Chivayo helicopter crash

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In September, Wicknell Chivayo, the Zimbabwean businessman known for his lavish lifestyle and ties to government contracts, died.

The flashy businessman died after a helicopter crashed in the Marondera rural area east of Harare.

MAJOR BREAKING: Millionaire tycoon Wicknell Chivayo has died after a helicopter crash in Marondera. His wife Lucy Muteke among the 6 victims. There were no survivors. A police statement said: “The ZRP confirms a plane crash in Marondera Rural area at 1700 hours. The aircraft had 6 occupants.” — ZimLive (@zimlive) September 30, 2026

His wife, Lucy Muteke, known as Lulu, was also among the six people killed, ZimLive reported.

Zimbabwean government confirmed the crash but did not name the victims.

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"The government wishes to confirm that a helicopter crash has occurred, involving one high-profile businessman, three other passengers, and two pilots," Nick Mangwana, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, said in a statement.

"Current information indicates that there were no survivors in this crash."

Mangwana said the Zimbabwe Republic Police would release the victims' names in due course.

Police said the aircraft went down at about 5pm and had six people on board.

ZimLive was the first to report that Chivayo had died in the crash.

NewZimbabwe.com and Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono also reported that Chivayo and his wife were killed.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.