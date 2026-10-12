How KRA Customs department managed to collect Sh90.05 billion revenue in September

KRA Customs and Border Control Department collected Sh90.05 billion in September 2026, driven by strong regional supply chain activity and increased commodity imports

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has reported a robust performance within its Customs and Border Control Department, pulling in Sh90.05 billion during September 2026.

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The latest figures signal continued economic resilience and a strong revenue trajectory for the 2026/2027 financial year, buoyed by substantial activity across regional supply chains and a significant spike in core commodity imports.

According to an official press statement released by the tax authority on Monday Otober 12, the collections comfortably surpassed the Treasury's monthly projection

“Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Customs and Border Control Department collected Sh90.053 billion in September 2026, exceeding its Treasury target by Sh965 million and sustaining its strong revenue performance in the 2026/2027 Financial Year,” the authority stated.

A file image of KRA offices

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The September collections translated to an impressive performance rate of 101.1 % against a target of Sh89.088 billion.

Furthermore, the figures represent a 5.8 % growth compared to the same period last year, when the department collected Sh85.146 billion in September 2025.

Non-Oil Sector drives growth

A closer look at the financial breakdown reveals that the stellar performance was heavily underpinned by a robust expansion in non-oil revenue collections.

Non-oil revenue reached Sh57.20 billion, outstripping its designated target of Sh55.42 billion by a notable Sh1.78 billion.

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Market analysts point out that this growth was heavily propelled by increased demand for key agricultural and industrial inputs.

The KRA highlighted that higher import volumes of essential goods specifically fertilizers, iron and steel, palm oil, and rice acted as the primary catalysts for the non-oil sector's over performance.

“The growth in non-oil revenue was driven by a 25.6 per cent increase in the overall value of imports, with bulk cargo growing by 49.2 per cent.”

Spikes in cargo volumes and import values

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Trade indicators for the month reflected broad-based momentum across logistics and shipping lanes.

Overall import values registered a notable increase of 25.6%, while bulk cargo volumes surged dramatically by 49.2%.

The transport and automotive sectors also posted steady gains. Motor vehicle imports grew by 8.1%, while containerized cargo volumes saw an 8.2% increase compared to previous metrics.

These upward trends point to sustained commercial activity and steady consumer demand entering the final quarter of the year.

“The Authority is also implementing reforms to make Customs operations more efficient, transparent and predictable for traders. These include the introduction of Advance Cargo Declaration (ACD) and the increased use of data to strengthen cargo risk management, improve the processing of customs declarations and enhance the identification of high-risk consignments.”

KRA said the latest revenue milestone offers a welcome cushion for the exchequer as the government looks to optimize domestic resource mobilization.