SHA gives healthcare providers one-month moratorium on these five KYC documents

SHA has maintained that other mandatory documents, including the SHA Compliance Certificate and KRA Tax Compliance Certificate, remain compulsory and are not covered by the moratorium

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has introduced a one-month moratorium on five Know Your Customer (KYC) documents as it moves to contract and onboard eligible healthcare providers under the 2026-2029 contracting cycle.

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In a statement on October 7, SHA Chief Executive Officer Dr Mercy Mwangangi said that the moratorium is effective immediately.

Mwangangi noted that it runs until November 4, 2026, allowing providers who meet other mandatory requirements to receive conditional contracts as they obtain the outstanding documents.

The documents covered are the NSSF compliance certificate, NEMA licence, Fire Safety Compliance Certificate, NCPWD Compliance Certificate, and ODPC Data Processor and Data Controller certificate.

Mwangangi said the waiver only provides additional time to submit the documents and does not remove the legal obligation to obtain them.

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“The moratorium does not waive the requirement to obtain the outstanding mandatory documents,” the CEO said.

SHA CEO Dr Mercy Mwangangi

SHA sets conditions for conditional contracts

Providers undertaking the electronic contracting process have been directed to indicate whether each of the five documents is available and upload all documents currently in their possession.

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Those who meet all other mandatory contracting requirements but lack one or more of the five documents may receive a conditional contract valid until November 4, when they will be required to have submitted the outstanding documents.

Providers who have all the required documents and meet the other contracting requirements will be eligible for a three-year contract.

SHA has maintained that other mandatory documents, including the SHA Compliance Certificate and KRA Tax Compliance Certificate, remain compulsory and are not covered by the moratorium.

Move follows agreement with county governments

The announcement comes a day after the Ministry of Health and the Council of Governors reached an agreement on the contracting of county public health facilities under the 2026-2029 SHA contracting cycle.

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The joint communiqué issued after a consultative meeting at Afya House on October 5 said the two levels of government had reached consensus on several issues that had emerged around the contracting process.

The meeting brought together the Ministry of Health, Council of Governors, SHA, Digital Health Agency and several health regulatory bodies.

The parties reaffirmed that county health services are a devolved function and that the two levels of government would work through consultation and cooperation to ensure eligible county facilities are contracted and continue serving SHA beneficiaries.

The communiqué said: “Our shared aim [is] that every eligible county health facility is contracted, paid on time and able to serve SHA beneficiaries without interruption.”

County documents to be accepted

Under the agreed framework, SHA will accept certain documents held at county level for county health facilities.

These include county-level NSSF compliance certificates where staff are employed and paid by the county, as well as the county's ODPC registration certificate where it lists the facilities covered.

County KRA PIN and tax compliance certificates will also be accepted where applicable, alongside a county letter identifying the facilities covered. Facilities with their own tax registration will be required to submit their individual documents.

The agreement also provides for county facilities to retain their own contracts, with payments continuing to be made into the respective Facility Improvement Financing accounts.

County Executive Committee Members for Health will coordinate the contracting process, while County Attorneys will review and clear the contracts before execution.

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Current contracts extended as onboarding continues

The government and county governments also agreed that existing contracts would remain valid until October 14, 2026, allowing services and claims to continue as facilities complete the new contracting process.

The communiqué stated that the 2026-2029 framework would not be deferred and that there would be no further extension beyond October 14.

A 30-day compliance moratorium was specifically agreed for the same five documents now listed by SHA in its notice.

The agreement states that a county facility meeting every other requirement would be contracted on a conditional basis and given the 30-day period to submit the outstanding documents.

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“The moratorium defers the document, not the statutory duty,” the joint communiqué stated.

SHA has also committed to holding contracting clinics in every county through October 14 to assist facilities with their applications. A Joint Technical Committee comprising SHA, the Council of Governors and county health departments will oversee implementation and resolve emerging issues.