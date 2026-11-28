A fresh wave of political momentum is gathering around Linda Mwananchi Movement leader Edwin Sifuna as his growing support among Kenyans in the diaspora translates into solid financial pledges, with supporters in Texas promising Sh300 million.

Edwin Sifuna's growing political ambitions have received a major financial boost from Kenyans living in the United States, with diaspora supporters in Texas pledging a staggering Sh300 million to support his campaigns should he emerge as the opposition's flagbearer against President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

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Sifuna who took his US tour to Dallas, Texas on Saturday, November 28, 2026 engaged Kenyans in the diaspora with his wave of political momentum is gathering pace and translating into meaningful financial commitments.

Alex Karundu, the chairperson of Kenyans in the Diaspora in Texas made the pledge, with the diaspora community in the state confirming that they are solidly behind Sifuna.

Linda Mwananchi Movement leader Edwin Sifuna interacting with Kenyans in America

Karundu explained that the diaspora community has the resources needed to support Sifuna’s presidential campaigns in one fundraising event, with those in Texas alone ready to pump in Sh300 million.

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“Sifuna, tutakupea Sh300 million if the Opposition gives you the flagbearer position,” Karundu stated.

According to Karondu, Sifuna’s carries the hopes of thousands of Kenyans in the diaspora and millions back home who are more than ready to

He pointed to the good financial standing of those who attended the meeting, stating that all of them are people of able means who have attained millionaire status with highly paid professionals, including doctors and lawyers, among them.

“When you get nominated to be our flagbearer, none of us here is not a millionaire,” he said while mentioning a few Kenyans from the crowd.

Condition Sifuna must meet to get the Sh300 million

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Karondu promised to organising a major fundraising event that would bring together Kenyans willing to contribute towards the campaign should Sifuna clinch the ticket.

Linda Mwananchi Movement leader Edwin Sifuna interacting with Kenyans in America

“Ile tu tunahitaji ni ushike bendera uweke juu hivi, tuite mkutano one night tuweke Sh300 million jamaa wetu aingie,” he said.

The eye-catching promise signals the growing financial muscle behind the Nairobi Senator's political movement, as his supporters begin positioning him as a possible challenger in the increasingly competitive race to unseat Ruto.

Sifuna’s tour has seen him unlock the financial muscle of his supporters in the diaspora with pledges of millions streaming in and signalling the growing confidence among a section of Kenyans living in the United States in his political ambitions.

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Sifuna's fundraising journey: From coins & notes at rallies to unlocking diaspora millions

The Nairobi Senator secured the first pledge of Sh100 million on the same day that he landed in the US for the start of his tour.

George, a Kenyan who hails from Embu County but lives in North Carolina, travelled nine hours to meet the Linda Mwananchi Movement leader and promised to leverage on his networks in America and rally Kenyans living abroad to finance Sifuna’s campaigns to the tune of Sh100 million.

“We can raise the money Linda Mwananchi needs for Sifuna to be the president…I want to see, are you guys in agreement? Can we support him? Can we give our money?” he asked, with the crowd answering in the affirmative.

Linda Mwananchi Movement leader Edwin Sifuna interacting with Kenyans in America

“Mtupange, mkuje na structure on how we can channel our money to Linda Mwananchi. We can put 100 million for you,” he added.

Kenyans living in the diaspora have also offered to mobilise resources to build Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) if Sifuna becomes president.

Sifuna’s campaigns have largely been owned and supported by Kenyans of goodwill, including ordinary Kenyan hustlers who have been sending money to the paybill commissioned to support his bid.