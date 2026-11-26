Speaking in Maryland, Edwin Sifuna has addressed recent claims regarding his relationship with Babu Owino, blaming online speculation for exaggerating the situation.

Nairobi Senator and Linda Mwananchi Movement party leader Edwin Sifuna has dismissed ongoing social media speculation about a political fallout between him and Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino, insisting their personal and working relationship remains cordial despite taking different political paths ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking during an interactive diaspora town hall forum in Maryland, United States, Sifuna pushed back against narratives circulating on social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), that have framed recent political realignments within the opposition as evidence of a personal rift between the two prominent Nairobi leaders.

Sifuna Blames Social Media for Manufacturing Political Rifts

Responding directly to an audience member who asked about perceived friction between him and the vocal Embakasi East legislator, Sifuna questioned the origin of the claims and blamed online commentators for trying to drive a wedge between leaders who communicate off-camera directly.

“I don't know where he saw these tensions. He said he is an online person. You know, this online community, by the way, can make people who are okay with each other start fighting. Honestly speaking, I want to ask you people here in Maryland. If I had a problem with Babu, or Babu had a problem with me, would we require people to tell us online?” Sifuna posed to the gathering.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Edwin Sifuna

The Nairobi Senator emphasised that both he and Owino maintain direct lines of communication and have no need to ventilate grievances through social media intermediaries or online bloggers.

“I have his number, and he has mine; if there is an issue, we just sit down and talk,” Sifuna stated, dismissing suggestions that silence or independent political engagements translate to hostility.

Addressing Babu Owino’s Move to Lead the TMP Party

At the centre of the online debate has been Owino’s decision to step back from Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi Movement, a political party formed after rebranding the Equitable Party, to instead lead his own political vehicle, the TMP party.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rather than treating Owino’s move as an act of betrayal or a source of animosity, Sifuna framed it as a legitimate exercise of political choice within Kenya’s multiparty system.

“What people don't understand is that a decision has been taken. Babu prefers to be the party leader of the TMP party, and that is okay. What is the problem? What exactly are these tensions? Where is that gentleman who has that question? So, it is okay. I mean, I told you we have over 100 political parties in Kenya. So, we want to allow people to express their political participation in the way that they want,” Sifuna explained.

An image of Babu Owino

Political Context: Shifting Alliances Ahead of 2027

The political trajectory of both leaders shifted dramatically earlier in 2026 following deep internal fractures within ODM over the party’s cooperation with President William Ruto’s administration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In February 2026, an ODM National Executive Committee meeting in Mombasa ousted Sifuna from his long-held role as Secretary-General over alleged indiscipline, a move Owino publicly condemned at the time as an illegal "kangaroo meeting".

Following their break from ODM, Sifuna, Owino, Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, and several aligned opposition figures coalesced under the Linda Mwananchi banner.

However, disagreements soon emerged over how power and party offices would be shared ahead of the 2027 polls. Owino, who has declared his bid for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in 2027, recently disclosed that while Sifuna was earmarked as the movement's presidential flagbearer, he had expected to assume the party leadership role to secure his own political protection.

When Sifuna’s camp insisted that the presidential candidate must also serve as party leader of the rebranded Linda Mwananchi Movement, Owino opted to chart an independent path through the TMP party.

The split in party vehicles triggered intense scrutiny from allies and critics alike, including Governor Natembeya, who publicly urged Owino to abandon a separate outfit and back Linda Mwananchi, while fuelling widespread online speculation of an all-out war between Sifuna and Owino.

During the Maryland engagement, Sifuna pointed to the presence of other senior political figures alongside him, including Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi and former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, to underscore that political associates resolve differences privately rather than through online spectacle.

“If I have a problem with Osotsi, this one here, or Kawira Mwangaza, these are people who are known to me. These are my known associates. We can sit down with Osotsi. We don't need Twitter to tell us that there is a field that we need to resolve,” Sifuna added.