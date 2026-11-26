South Africa will host the ninth Africa Tourism Leadership Forum and Awards in Polokwane City from September 1 to 3, 2027. The event will convene continent-wide industry leaders to boost sustainable travel, trade, and cross-border connectivity under AfCFTA.

Africa will host the ninth Africa Tourism Leadership Forum (ATLF) and Awards in September 2027, bringing together tourism industry leaders, policymakers, investors and entrepreneurs from across the continent.

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Africa Tourism Partners (ATP), in collaboration with BDO South Africa, UN Tourism and the Limpopo Tourism Authority, announced that the three-day event will take place in Polokwane City from September 1 to 3, 2027.

The forum will focus on advancing sustainable intra-African travel, trade and tourism through policy discussions, business partnerships, investment opportunities and industry capacity-building programmes.

The 2027 edition will feature sessions on Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE), quality assurance and enterprise supply development, alongside business-to-business networking opportunities connecting tourism service providers with buyers.

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A Pan-African Hospitality and Tourism Investment Roundtable will also bring together institutional investors, development finance institutions and project promoters to explore funding opportunities for tourism and hospitality infrastructure across Africa.

Other key topics will include the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics in tourism, hospitality and MICE, as well as accommodation management, revenue generation, service innovation and sustainable business operations.

ATLF 2027 to focus on tourism investment and market access

The programme will also address intra-African travel and connectivity, including cross-border tourism and aviation integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

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Organisers said the forum would provide opportunities for small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs), women and young entrepreneurs to establish strategic partnerships and access new markets.

Delegates will participate in high-level policy dialogues, commercial matchmaking sessions, destination showcases, capacity-building workshops and an exhibition featuring a Sustainability Village.

The gathering will conclude with the Pan-African Africa Tourism Leadership Awards Gala Dinner, which will recognise excellence and innovation across the continent's travel and hospitality industry.

Why Polokwane was selected to host the tourism forum

Polokwane, the capital of South Africa's Limpopo Province, is positioned as a gateway to neighbouring Botswana, Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

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The organisers cited the city's air and road connections, cultural heritage and access to wildlife experiences as part of its appeal as the host destination.