The Bayern vs Ajax match, scheduled for January 5, 2027, will mark the opening of the 60,000-capacity Raila Odinga International Stadium at Talanta Sports City in Nairobi.

The Bayern vs Ajax match, scheduled for January 5, 2027, will mark the opening of the 60,000-capacity Raila Odinga International Stadium at Talanta Sports City in Nairobi.

Bayern vs Ajax: How to Buy Tickets in Phase Two and Avoid Scammers Ahead of Talanta Stadium Match

Following a rapid phase one sell-out, football fans get another chance to secure Bayern Munich vs Ajax tickets for the Raila Odinga International Stadium launch. Here is how to buy in phase two while staying safe from scammers.

Football fans who missed out on tickets for the historic FC Bayern Munich versus AFC Ajax clash at Talanta Sports City will get another opportunity when the next sales phase opens.

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Inside Talanta Stadium.

The first allocation of 15,000 tickets sold out within 14 hours after going on sale on November 5, with the cheapest seats snapped up in just eight minutes.

The match, scheduled for January 5, 2027, will mark the opening of the 60,000-capacity Raila Odinga International Stadium at Talanta Sports City in Nairobi.

According to Tony Lungaho, Chief Executive Officer of the AFCON PAMOJA 2027 Local Organising Committee (LOC), the initial ticket sale attracted significant interest, with 87,000 people accessing the platform simultaneously.

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Tony Lungaho, Chief Executive Officer of the AFCON PAMOJA 2027 Local Organising Committee (LOC).

The high demand also prompted questions from fans who suspected that some tickets had been purchased in bulk, leaving others unable to secure seats.

However, Lungaho dismissed claims of bulk buying, saying the organisers had not recorded any such activity.

Why only 15,000 Bayern vs Ajax tickets were released

Despite the stadium having a capacity of 60,000, organisers initially made only 15,000 tickets available.

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Inside Talanta Stadium.

Lungaho explained that the first phase was deliberately limited to about a quarter of the stadium to allow fans to select specific seats based on their preferred views.

He said the system was designed to give Kenyan fans the opportunity to choose their seats rather than purchase general admission tickets and select their positions after arriving at the venue.

The remaining tickets are expected to be released in subsequent phases, with the second phase scheduled to open soon through the official ticketing website.

LOC responds to claims of bulk ticket purchases

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The rapid sell-out raised concerns among fans who failed to secure tickets during the first phase, with some questioning whether buyers had purchased large quantities for resale.

Talanta Stadium.

Lungaho rejected the allegations, insisting that the organisers had not witnessed bulk purchases.

“There's no bulk purchase of tickets that has happened anywhere,” he said.

He attributed the rush to strong demand from local supporters and interest from international buyers.

According to the LOC chief, almost 10% of the tickets sold in the first phase went to buyers outside Kenya, including customers from countries such as Kazakhstan and Colombia.

How to buy Bayern vs Ajax tickets in the next phase

Fans hoping to attend the January 5 match have been advised to use the official ticketing website when the next allocation becomes available.

Inside Talanta Stadium.

The purchasing process involves the following steps:

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1. Visit talantasportscity.com by typing the address directly into your browser. Check the spelling carefully before proceeding.

2. Select the number of tickets you want and click on “Find my seats”.

3. Choose from the available seats. The system allows groups of up to four people to select seats side by side, while larger groups are allocated nearby blocks.

4. Pay using M-Pesa or a bank card. The full amount, including the processing fee, is displayed before payment.

5. Check your SMS and email for the tickets after completing payment. You can also access them under the “My tickets” section by logging in with the phone number or email address used during purchase.

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6. Check the entrance gate indicated on your ticket before match day.

How to avoid fake Bayern vs Ajax tickets

The high demand for the match has also created an opportunity for fraudsters to target fans through fake websites and unofficial ticket offers.

Inside Talanta Stadium.

Supporters have been warned against purchasing tickets through individuals advertising discounted deals on WhatsApp, Telegram and social media platforms.

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One of the main warning signs is a website address that closely resembles the official ticketing platform but contains a spelling difference.

Fans should also avoid entering personal or payment information on websites other than the official platform.

Prices advertised by individuals should be treated with caution, particularly when they differ from the rates displayed on the official ticketing website.

The safest option is to purchase directly through the official platform rather than rely on third-party sellers or people claiming to have extra tickets.

What fans should know before match day

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The Bayern Munich versus Ajax match is scheduled for January 5, 2027, at the Raila Odinga International Stadium in Nairobi.

Inside Talanta Stadium.