From left to right: Team Peacock members Dominic Gichane, Mary Mukami, and Cynthia Njeri, being awarded as the winners of the 2025 Red Bull Scramboo event. IMAGE/COURTESY

From left to right: Team Peacock members Dominic Gichane, Mary Mukami, and Cynthia Njeri, being awarded as the winners of the 2025 Red Bull Scramboo event. IMAGE/COURTESY

Red Bull Scramboo is bringing together 60 riders for a unique cycling competition where creativity, teamwork and unconventional bicycle designs will be just as important as speed.

Uhuru Park is set for a weekend of creativity, entertainment and cycling action as 60 riders prepare to compete in the Red Bull Scramboo competition this Saturday.

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The event will bring together 20 teams, each comprising three riders, in a contest that combines bicycle craftsmanship, speed, teamwork and showmanship. Thousands of spectators are expected to attend.

Unlike conventional cycling competitions, Red Bull Scramboo challenges participants to build and customise their own bicycles, wear themed costumes and deliver opening performances before tackling an obstacle-filled downhill course.

Teams Prepare Custom-Built Bicycles and Costumes

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With their bicycles assembled, costumes ready and opening performances prepared, the participating teams are looking forward to showcasing their creativity and teamwork before spectators and judges.

The customised bicycles will face their biggest test during the race, as riders navigate a downhill course featuring twists, turns and obstacles at Uhuru Park.

Teams will be required to complete the course in the fastest time possible while keeping their specially designed bicycles intact.

However, speed alone will not determine the overall winner. A panel of four judges, comprising Mammito, Njugush, Wololo and 10-time BMX champion Mattias Dandois, will award points based on bicycle design, team costumes, opening performances and racing ability.

The Childhood Memories Behind Red Bull Scramboo

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The competition draws inspiration from the nostalgic Kenyan expression "Scramboooo", associated with cyclists who displayed their riding skills, tricks and distinctive styles to entertain and impress friends and spectators.

For many young Kenyans, the concept brings back memories of childhood afternoons spent modifying bicycles, attaching makeshift accessories and challenging friends to neighbourhood races.

Red Bull Scramboo seeks to recreate that spirit of experimentation and friendly competition, transforming a familiar childhood pastime into an organised sporting and entertainment event.

Julius Wololo, one of the competition's judges, said the event celebrates the creativity and self-expression that many people associate with growing up and riding bicycles.

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"Red Bull Scramboo is ultimately a celebration of how Kenyans create, express themselves and have fun. It takes something familiar from our childhood, building up our bikes and showing off our riding style, and gives it an entirely new stage.

"Remember how Christmas was all about waking up and not being able to wait to show off your new clothes? That is exactly the feeling someone gets when you are on top of the stage, just your inner child ready to come out and play," said Wololo.

Creativity Takes Centre Stage Alongside Racing

The competition is also open to participants without professional cycling experience, with greater emphasis placed on creativity, teamwork and the ability to turn unconventional ideas into functional bicycles.

Beyond the downhill race, the costumes and opening performances will allow teams to bring their chosen themes to life, adding an entertainment element to the competition.

Spectators can expect an assortment of unusual bicycle designs, daring riding manoeuvres, creative performances and the unpredictability of racing on machines built and customised by the participants themselves.