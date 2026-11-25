Martha Karua Breaks Silence on Viral Moment She Brushed Away Geoffrey Mosiria's Hand IMAGE/COURTESY

Martha Karua Breaks Silence on Viral Moment She Brushed Away Geoffrey Mosiria's Hand IMAGE/COURTESY

Martha Karua Breaks Silence on Viral Moment She Brushed Away Geoffrey Mosiria's Hand

Martha Karua has broken her silence over the viral clip showing her brushing away Geoffrey Mosiria’s hand during a Kirinyaga church service.

Martha Karua has addressed the viral footage showing her brushing away the hand of Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Geoffrey Mosiria during a church service in Kirinyaga County.

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The People's Liberation Party (PLP) leader addressed the matter during a joint appearance with Mosiria at Liberation House in Nairobi, downplaying any hostility and attributing her reaction to pure instinct.

Geoffrey Mosiria and Martha Karua: The Church Incident

The viral exchange occurred on Sunday, November 22, at ACK St Mary's Church in Kimunye, Gichugu, during a United Opposition tour.

While addressing the congregation, Mosiria, a former Nairobi County Chief Officer, spoke on the necessity of a unified front heading into the 2027 elections.

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As he listed key figures, including former Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i, Ndindi Nyoro, and Karua, he placed a hand on the veteran leader's shoulder.

Karua immediately deflected his arm and stepped back, prompting Mosiria to quickly recover and continue his speech before an alternative audience.

The interaction quickly ignited a lively debate across social media platforms regarding personal space, political decorum, and etiquette around senior leaders.

Karua clarified that the gesture carried no malice or hidden tension. "It was merely a reflex, just like any other," Karua stated, dismissing claims that she intended to embarrass the aspiring politician.

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Campaign Remarks and Subsequent Reconciliation

Martha Karua pushed away Geoffrey Mosiria's hand when the former Nairobi County chief officer placed it on her shoulder during a church service in Kirinyaga County.

Another moment from the same tour also caught public attention when Karua urged Mosiria during an outdoor rally in Ngurubani to keep his remarks brief, noting that his voter base was outside Kirinyaga.

Karua later explained that the moment was meant to prioritise local candidates running in the area, ensuring they received adequate platform time rather than outside contenders dominating the microphone.