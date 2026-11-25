Hosted by musician King Kaka, the series seeks to challenge misconceptions that insurance is reserved for wealthy people, investing requires a large income and financial planning can be postponed until one is financially stable.

Hosted by musician King Kaka, the series seeks to challenge misconceptions that insurance is reserved for wealthy people, investing requires a large income and financial planning can be postponed until one is financially stable.

Britam has launched the Blue Mic Podcast hosted by musician King Kaka, bringing vital financial advice on insurance and investment directly to everyday Kenyans like mama mbogas and boda boda riders.

Britam is using podcasting to bring conversations about insurance, investment and financial planning closer to ordinary Kenyans through its Blue Mic Podcast, a platform that addresses common questions about managing money.

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Hosted by musician King Kaka, the Blue Mic podcast uses everyday experiences to explain financial concepts that can often appear complicated

Hosted by musician King Kaka, the podcast uses everyday experiences to explain financial concepts that can often appear complicated, including insurance premiums, claims and investment options.

Now in its third episode, the series seeks to challenge misconceptions that insurance is reserved for wealthy people, investing requires a large income and financial planning can be postponed until one is financially stable.

Each episode explores practical ways Kenyans can protect their families, businesses and other assets while building their finances.

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Britam brings financial experts closer to Kenyans

Unlike conventional financial discussions, the Blue Mic Podcast features live audiences drawn from the communities whose financial concerns are being addressed.

Participants get an opportunity to raise questions and receive responses directly from Britam experts, making the discussions more interactive and grounded in everyday experiences.

A recent episode brought together mama mbogas, security guards and boda boda riders to discuss how they manage their daily income and the role insurance and investment can play in their financial decisions.

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Among those featured was Scholah, popularly known as the Gen Z mama mboga, whose participation added a perspective on the financial realities facing small-scale traders.

The discussions explored how people with varying incomes can manage their cash flow, protect themselves against unexpected expenses and consider investment opportunities.

Podcast targets common financial misconceptions

Through the series, Britam is seeking to make financial information more accessible by explaining insurance and investment using familiar situations from business, family life and side hustles.

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The initiative forms part of the company's broader efforts to promote financial literacy and encourage Kenyans to make informed decisions about protecting their assets and planning for the future.