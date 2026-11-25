A deepening human resource shortage and a wave of scheduled employee retirements through 2030 could soon create fresh recruitment opportunities for Kenyan graduates.

Kenyan university and college graduates navigating a tight domestic job market could soon see new career opportunities open up at Kenya Power, as the state-backed electricity distributor confronts a deepening human resource deficit driven by impending staff retirements and rapid grid expansion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the utility has not opened a formal application window for these upcoming exits just yet, projections running through 2030 show that 1,469 employees are slated to retire over the next four years.

Those scheduled departures will add further pressure to an already strained workforce, where the company currently operates with 11,203 staff against an authorised capacity of 13,419, leaving an existing shortfall of 2,216 personnel that management is actively working to bridge through a phased recruitment drive.

Why Thousands of Positions Will Need Filling Through 2030

KPLC serves over 9.6 million customers nationwide (Image: Files)

Advertisement

Advertisement

For young professionals and technical graduates monitoring public sector openings, the numbers point to sustained hiring pressure at the power utility over the medium term.

Between 2019 and June 2024, at least 2,234 Kenya Power employees exited the company through retirement, with the pace of departures consistently outstripping replacement hiring.

With another 1,469 workers set to bow out by 2030 on top of the current 2,216-person staffing gap, Kenya Power faces the task of replacing retiring institutional experience while simultaneously scaling its workforce to match national electricity demand.

Rather than a single mass recruitment exercise, management has put in place a three-year phased hiring strategy designed to gradually restore operational capacity across critical departments.

Engineering and Technical Roles Hit Hardest by Departures

Advertisement

Advertisement

The sharpest need for fresh talent lies within Kenya Power’s technical division, which accounts for roughly 85 per cent of the company’s entire workforce.

According to management disclosures, the engineering wing has suffered prolonged attrition, not only through scheduled retirements, but also as experienced specialists leave to pursue further studies abroad.

Kenya Power Managing Director Joseph Siror acknowledged the scale of the challenge, noting that even recent hiring intakes have not been enough to erase years of accumulated technical exits.

“Over a very long period, there has been serious attrition of engineers, mainly through retirement and going abroad for studies,” Siror explained.

“This is an area that has suffered for long. We took in a substantial number recently to mitigate the gap, but it still does not fully offset the talent lost over the past five years.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

For graduates holding degrees, diplomas, and technical qualifications in electrical engineering and related fields, Siror’s remarks underscore why technical roles sit at the very centre of the company’s multi-year replacement pipeline.

Rapid Grid Growth Puts Extra Pressure on Maintenance Teams

The urgency to replenish staff is heightened by the sheer scale of Kenya Power’s infrastructure growth. Over the past five years alone, the utility expanded its transmission and distribution network by 54,305 kilometres, bringing the total national grid footprint to 344,116 kilometres by June.

Over that same period, the company’s customer base climbed to 10.4 million connected households and businesses.

Maintaining an expanding 344,116-kilometre network while serving more than ten million consumers places heavy daily demands on field technicians, line maintenance crews, and regional engineers, making timely replacement of retiring personnel essential to keeping power supply stable across the country.

Recent Record Hiring Shows How Kenya Power Is Bridging the Gap

Kenya Power’s recent recruitment track record offers a clear preview of how the utility intends to absorb new talent as older workers exit.

To counter years of net workforce losses, the company recently onboarded 1,588 new employees, marking its largest annual intake to date, which included 434 graduate engineers.

Alongside bringing in young graduates, the distributor has rolled out new retention incentives aimed at curbing brain drain and keeping skilled technical personnel from leaving once trained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last year, management introduced competitive staff benefits, including a subsidised three per cent interest rate on vehicle and mortgage financing, to make long-term careers at the utility more attractive.

World Bank-Backed GREEN Programme Reshaping Recruitment and Inclusion

Beyond immediate replacement numbers, Kenya Power is also modernising how it recruits, trains, and promotes staff through the World Bank-backed Green and Resilient Expansion of Energy (GREEN) initiative.

Under the programme, external human resource consultants have been brought in to overhaul internal succession pipelines, upgrade technical skill sets, and strengthen workplace inclusion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In its latest annual report, the company highlighted that the GREEN-supported reforms directly shape who gets prioritised as vacancies open up across understaffed units.

“As part of implementing the GREEN programme, current recruitment and succession planning activities prioritise the retention of critical skills and support for under-resourced business units,” the utility stated. “This also supports our gender and disability mainstreaming initiatives.”

What Job Seekers Should Keep in Mind

For Kenyan graduates, engineers, and technical professionals watching for opportunities at Kenya Power, the takeaway is clear: while the 1,469 projected retirements through 2030 do not represent an immediate, open call for applications today, they lock in a multi-year hiring necessity for a company already 2,216 workers below its authorised establishment.