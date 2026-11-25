Peter Edochie Dies at 79: Nollywood Icon Passes Away After Cancer Battle

Veteran Nigerian actor and broadcaster Chief Pete Edochie has died at the age of 79 following a long battle with prostate cancer. His family confirmed his passing in Enugu, describing him as a fallen Iroko of African cinema.

Veteran Nigerian actor and broadcaster Chief Pete Edochie has died at the age of 79 after a long battle with prostate cancer, his family has announced.

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Edochie died at 12:30am on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, in Enugu, Nigeria.

His son, Chief Leo Edochie, announced the death on behalf of the family in a statement titled "An Iroko Has Fallen", posted on Instagram.

Peter Edochie passing

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"With profound sadness and hearts bowed in total submission to the will of Almighty God, we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother and kinsman, Chief Dr Pete EDOCHIE, MON (Ononenyi) a retired broadcaster and veteran Actor, who departed this life on Wednesday, 25th November 2026 at 12.30am after a protracted battle with prostate cancer in Enugu, Nigeria. He was aged 79 years," the statement said.

The family said he came from Akamnato Ifite Nteje in Anambra State.

He is survived by his wife, Barrister Josephine Edochie, his children, siblings and other relatives.

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Peter Edochie funeral plans

The family said funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.

It asked for prayers and support as it came to terms with the loss.

"As we mourn this painful loss, we pray that Almighty God grants his gentle soul eternal rest and gives the entire family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss," the statement said.

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