eCitizen is the official Government of Kenya online portal that integrates over 16,000 public services from more than 100 Ministries, Counties, Departments, and Agencies into a single platform (Image: Files)

eCitizen is the official Government of Kenya online portal that integrates over 16,000 public services from more than 100 Ministries, Counties, Departments, and Agencies into a single platform (Image: Files)

What data is at risk in the alleged 740GB eCitizen data breach?

Hackers claim to have stolen 740GB of government information, including identity verification documents and database records. The government is investigating, as concerns grow over identity theft, impersonation and online fraud.

Kenya's eCitizen platform is facing a potential cybersecurity crisis after a threat actor claimed to have stolen approximately 740GB of government information, including millions of personal identity records.

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The allegations, flagged by cybersecurity intelligence firm VECERT Analyser on November 24, identify a threat actor operating under the name ByteToBreach.

The claimed data consists of approximately 600GB of Know Your Customer (KYC) documents, 100GB of database content and 40GB of software source code.

The State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services has confirmed that it is investigating reports of unauthorised access.

However, the government has not confirmed that the alleged theft occurred or independently verified the reported volume and contents of the files.

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The department says eCitizen services remain operational and has promised further communication once investigations are complete.

Launched in 2014, it centralizes service applications, record management, and digital government payments (Image: Files)

What information could be at risk?

The largest portion of the allegedly stolen material, about 600GB, comprises KYC documents.

KYC, short for Know Your Customer, refers to identity verification information collected when people register for or access services.

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Depending on the application, these documents can include copies of national identity cards, passports, photographs and other supporting personal information.

The alleged exposure of such records would be concerning because identity documents are difficult to replace and can be exploited in impersonation attempts.

Someone possessing another person's identity information could attempt to impersonate them when applying for services, opening accounts or seeking to deceive organisations that rely on identity verification.

Another 100GB reportedly consists of database content.

Such records could potentially contain personal information and application-related records, although the exact fields and number of affected people have not been established.

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The final 40GB reportedly comprises software source code.

While source code is not itself a collection of personal identity records, unauthorised access could expose information about how a platform is built and potentially assist attackers looking for technical weaknesses.

VECERT has also raised concerns about possible access to eCitizen's OAuth and single sign-on authentication infrastructure.

These systems help connected services verify users.

However, the alleged compromise has not been independently confirmed, and no separate breach at institutions such as SHA, DCI, Safaricom or the National Police Service has been established.

What could hackers do with the information?

If the allegations are substantiated, the potential consequences extend beyond receiving unwanted calls or suspicious text messages.

Stolen identity documents could be used in impersonation attempts, fraudulent account applications and targeted scams.

Criminals could also combine personal information with other publicly available records to produce convincing messages pretending to originate from government agencies, banks, insurers or mobile service providers.

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For example, someone who knows a person's identification details and recent government application could send a message claiming that a passport application has been suspended and demand an additional payment.

Such messages may appear genuine, particularly when they contain information the recipient has previously submitted to a government service.

The government has advised eCitizen users to change their passwords, particularly where the same password is used on other platforms (Image: Files)

What should Kenyans do now?

The government has advised eCitizen users to change their passwords, particularly where the same password is used on other platforms.

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Users should create strong, unique passwords and avoid clicking suspicious links sent through SMS, WhatsApp or email.

They should also never share their passwords or one-time PINs (OTPs) with anyone.

The government has specifically warned that eCitizen does not request OTPs or passwords through unsolicited communications.

Anyone noticing suspicious activity should report it through official channels.

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What does Kenya's data protection law say?

The Data Protection Act, 2019 provides safeguards for personal information held by government agencies and private organisations.

Under Section 43, where personal data has been accessed by an unauthorised person and there is a real risk of harm, the data controller must notify the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner within 72 hours of becoming aware of the breach.

Affected individuals must also be informed in writing within a reasonably practical period, subject to the exceptions provided by law.

Kenyans additionally have the right to access their personal information held by data controllers, object to certain processing activities and seek correction or deletion of false or misleading information.

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For now, the eCitizen investigations will determine whether the reported intrusion occurred, what information was accessed and whether any Kenyans need to take further protective measures.