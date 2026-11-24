Kenya has nearly 600,000 nurses, comprising over 467,000 nursing professionals alongside nursing associates (Image: Files)

Kenya has nearly 600,000 nurses, comprising over 467,000 nursing professionals alongside nursing associates (Image: Files)

KNH nurses’ strike: Can your employer deduct salary and fail to remit the money?

Doctors and nurses at Kenyatta National Hospital accuse management of withholding deductions meant for pensions, loans and insurance. Kenya's Employment Act provides penalties for employers who deduct money but fail to pay the intended beneficiaries.

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) is facing fresh industrial unrest following allegations that money deducted from employees' salaries has not been forwarded to the institutions entitled to receive it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nurses began an industrial strike on November 24, accusing hospital management of failing to remit statutory deductions and National Social Security Fund (NSSF) contributions.

Doctors have also threatened industrial action through the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists' Union (KMPDU), which issued a 72-hour strike notice over delayed salaries and unremitted deductions.

KMPDU officials say some doctors have received only half their salaries for five to six months, while others have reportedly gone for as long as two months without receiving their pay.

The disputed deductions include bank loan repayments, insurance premiums, SACCO contributions and pension contributions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

KMPDU Deputy National Chairperson Kahura Mundia has also put the alleged outstanding deductions at approximately Sh3.5 billion.

The unions say the situation has exposed employees to loan arrears, financial penalties and possible loss of insurance cover despite the money already appearing as deductions on their pay slips.

Nurses in Kenya are regulated by the Nursing Council of Kenya (NCK) under the Nurses Act (Cap 257) and form the backbone of healthcare delivery across public, private, and community facilities (Image: Files)

What does the Employment Act say?

Kenya's Employment Act, 2007 regulates the deductions employers can make from employees' wages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Section 19 allows employers to make certain deductions, including statutory deductions, authorised pension contributions, amounts requested in writing by employees and repayments of loans advanced by employers under written agreements.

However, an employer cannot simply deduct money from an employee's salary and leave it unpaid indefinitely.

Under Section 19(4), an employer making deductions under the specified categories must remit the money within the period and in accordance with the requirements set out in the applicable law, agreement, court order or arbitration award.

Failure to comply is an offence under Section 19(5).

An employer convicted of the offence faces a fine of up to Sh100,000, imprisonment for up to two years, or both.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Section 19(6) also empowers a court handling such proceedings to order the employer to refund the amount deducted to the employee and pay the intended beneficiary using the employer's own funds.

This means an employer cannot automatically shift responsibility to a bank, SACCO or pension administrator when the money was deducted from an employee's wages but never remitted.

What about NSSF contributions?

The National Social Security Fund has specific requirements for employers.

According to NSSF's employer guidance, contributions must be deducted and remitted in full by the ninth day of the following month.

Late payments of mandatory contributions attract a penalty of 5% of the total contribution for each month or part of a month that the payment remains late.

NSSF also expressly warns employers against using employees' contributions as working capital or for investment in their businesses.

An employee whose payslip shows an NSSF deduction can therefore check their contribution history through the NSSF self-service platform to establish whether the money has actually reached their account.

National Nurses Association of Kenya (NNAK) focuses on advocacy, clinical training, research, and career development (Image: Files)

Advertisement

Advertisement

What can an affected employee do?

An employee who discovers that deductions have been made but not remitted should first establish the extent of the problem.

Payslips, bank statements, loan repayment records, SACCO statements, insurance records and NSSF contribution statements can help establish the deductions made and payments received.

The employee can then formally request an explanation and proof of remittance from the employer's human resources or payroll department.

Where the matter remains unresolved, the employee can lodge a complaint with a labour officer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Section 25(2) of the Employment Act allows an employee to file a complaint under the wage-protection provisions with a labour officer within three years of the allegedly unlawful deduction.

The employee can also contact the intended beneficiary, such as NSSF, the insurer or SACCO, to report the missing contribution and establish the outstanding balance.

Where a bank or lender is pursuing an instalment that the employer deducted but failed to forward, the employee should provide the payslip and written evidence of the dispute rather than assume the loan account has automatically been settled.

Who bears the responsibility?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The KNH dispute raises a wider problem affecting employees beyond the health sector.

An employer is responsible for deductions made from wages and must ensure that authorised amounts reach their intended beneficiaries within the applicable deadlines.

An employer's cash-flow difficulties or delayed government funding do not, by themselves, remove statutory obligations to employees.

For workers, the practical lesson is to check more than the net salary appearing in a bank account.