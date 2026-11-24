At a joint meeting on October 23, 2026, parties agreed the CoG secretariat would send the negotiated CBA to counties for input, sign it, and submit it within two weeks to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) for a "Letter of No Objection." KNUNM says the process has stalled for over a month and cites a 30-day delay in finalizing the CBA.

The Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives (KNUNM) issued a stern seven-day ultimatum to the Council of Governors (CoG) over delays in signing their long-awaited Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

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In a formal demand letter dated November 23, 2026, and officially received by the CoG Records Management Office on November 24, the union accused county bosses of a "continued refusal and 30-day delay in finalizing our negotiated Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) as stipulated in our RTWF" (Return-to-Work Formula).

Addressed to CoG Chief Executive Officer Mary Mwiti, the letter highlights growing frustration among healthcare workers who say county governments are dragging their feet on binding commitments.

According to the correspondence, the previous Return-to-Work Agreement signed between the union and the CoG on behalf of all 47 county governments clearly stipulated that CBA negotiations would conclude within 45 days.

Nurses and Midwives Demonstration in Nairobi on September 3

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During their last joint meeting on October 23, 2026, both parties agreed that the CoG secretariat would forward the negotiated document to the counties for input, after which it would be signed by both sides and submitted within two weeks to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) for a "Letter of No Objection."

More than a month later, KNUNM says the process has stalled without explanation. Losing patience, the union warned governors that time has run out.

"Failure to invite the Union for the official signing of the CBA within these seven (7) days shall leave us with no alternative but to invoke all lawful measures at our disposal to safeguard the rights, dignity, and welfare of our members," KNUNM stated in a public notice accompanying the letter.

The union left no doubt about what those lawful measures entail, promising "an immediate and incessant nationwide industrial action until the CBA is fully signed and a letter of no objection issued by SRC." Punctuating their warning with unmistakable resolve, union leaders added: "We shall not wait further."

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A familiar cycle of healthcare disruptions

Just two months ago, in September 2026, nurses ended a grueling six-week nationwide strike that left public hospital wards empty and forced doctors and clinical officers to shoulder overwhelming patient loads.

That 41-day standoff which saw nurses camp outside the Council of Governors' offices in Nairobi was only resolved on September 9 after the CoG agreed to a combined Ksh 13,000 boost in risk and uniform allowances alongside the Return-to-Work Formula now at the center of the current dispute.

Even after the national strike ended, localized flare-ups persisted. In October 2026, nurses in Siaya County downed tools before signing a county-level Return-to-Work Agreement on October 19.

Around the same period, over 800 nurses at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) issued a 21-day strike notice over unpaid arrears, delayed promotions, and CBA implementation, narrowly averting a walkout on November 6 after hospital management signed a deal approved by the SRC.

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DEMAND LETTER TO COG ON REFUSAL TO SIGN NURSES AND MIDWIVES CBA. The Union has issued a 7-day ultimatum to the Council of Governors (CoG) over their continued refusal and 30-day delay in finalizing our negotiated Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) as stipulated in our RTWF https://t.co/wkIi5hBZgD — KNUNM-The Voice of a Kenyan Nurse & Midwife (@KNUNOFFICIAL) November 24, 2026

These recent clashes echo a broader history of labor unrest since healthcare was devolved to county governments.