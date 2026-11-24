Announcing the service in Nairobi on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, Safaricom said Shiriki Pay had already attracted more than 3.7 million customer opt-ins since becoming publicly available.

Announcing the service in Nairobi on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, Safaricom said Shiriki Pay had already attracted more than 3.7 million customer opt-ins since becoming publicly available.

Shiriki Pay: How New Mpesa Feature Allows Family Members, Employees to Make Payments from Your Wallet

Safaricom has launched Shiriki Pay, a new M-PESA feature enabling customers to give up to five trusted beneficiaries direct access to spend from their wallet without transferring funds directly into their accounts.

Safaricom has introduced Shiriki Pay, an M-PESA feature that allows customers to give family members, dependants and employees access to funds in their wallets to make payments without transferring money to their accounts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stephen Chege, Group Chief Corporate & External Affairs Officer at Safaricom PLC, and Aliya Khanbhai, Consumer Solutions Lead at Safaricom PLC, officially launch Shiriki Pay at Naivas Supermarket, Capital Centre, on 24th November 2026.

The service is designed to help customers manage shared financial responsibilities by allowing trusted individuals to pay bills and make other authorised transactions directly from the sponsor's M-PESA wallet.

Announcing the service in Nairobi on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, Safaricom said Shiriki Pay had already attracted more than 3.7 million customer opt-ins since becoming publicly available.

The telecommunications company said the feature provides a convenient way for customers to facilitate payments for relatives, household members and employees while retaining control over their money.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Managing money is often a shared responsibility, whether within families, households or businesses. Shiriki Pay makes it easier for customers to empower people they trust to make payments on their behalf, while maintaining visibility and control over their funds,” said Stephen Chege, Group Chief Corporate and External Affairs Officer at Safaricom PLC.

How Shiriki Pay works

Customers can access the new service through My OneApp or by dialling *334#.

Stephen Chege, Group Chief Corporate & External Affairs Officer at Safaricom PLC, and Aliya Khanbhai, Consumer Solutions Lead at Safaricom PLC, officially launch Shiriki Pay at Naivas Supermarket, Capital Centre, on 24th November 2026.

To get started, the M-PESA account holder, referred to as the sponsor, adds a beneficiary using their M-PESA number and assigns them a monthly spending limit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A customer can nominate up to five beneficiaries, each with a monthly spending limit of up to KSh20,000.

Once registered, beneficiaries can send money and pay for services through Pay Bill numbers, Till Numbers and Pochi La Biashara merchants directly from the sponsor's M-PESA wallet.

The payments are deducted from the sponsor's balance, meaning beneficiaries do not need to receive money in their own accounts before making authorised transactions.

What Shiriki Pay beneficiaries can and cannot do

Safaricom has placed restrictions on what beneficiaries can access through the service to protect the sponsor's funds and financial information.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beneficiaries can make authorised payments within their assigned limits but cannot withdraw cash from the sponsor's wallet.

They are also unable to view the sponsor's M-PESA balance or transaction history.

The sponsor, meanwhile, retains control of the arrangement and can adjust individual spending limits, monitor transactions or revoke a beneficiary's access at any time.

With the maximum five beneficiaries each receiving KSh20,000 in monthly spending access, a customer can authorise up to KSh100,000 in payments per month.

However, the amount is not additional credit or a separate balance. All transactions are deducted from the sponsor's existing M-PESA wallet.

Safaricom expands M-PESA payment options

Through Shiriki Pay, Safaricom is expanding M-PESA beyond traditional money transfers, giving customers another way to support their families, manage household expenses and facilitate payments in their businesses.

The service could help parents manage expenses for dependants, households coordinate payments and employers provide workers with controlled access to funds for authorised transactions.