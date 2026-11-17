ICTA has invited bids for a nationwide back-end system linking marriage registration, divorce case management and adoption records to eCitizen and other government databases. The procurement is open, but the platform is not yet operational.

Kenya is preparing to automate several services handled by the Office of the Attorney-General, including marriage registration, divorce case management, licensing of ministers of faith and adoption services.

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The Information and Communication Technology Authority (ICTA) published an international procurement notice on November 17, 2026, inviting technology firms to bid for the development of an integrated system covering all 47 counties.

The project is being procured under the World Bank-funded Kenya Digital Economy Acceleration Project.

Bids are due by 10am on January 14, 2027.

A mass wedding conducted by a Catholic priest in Limuru, over Easter weekend 2025 (Image: Files)

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What will the proposed system cover?

The tender describes an automated back-end system for registering five types of marriages recognised under the Marriage Act, 2014: civil, customary, Christian, Hindu and Islamic marriages.

It specifically includes customary marriage documentation under Forms CM1 - CM8.

The platform is also expected to handle divorce case-management records, licensing of ministers of faith and adoption services.

ICTA wants the system to exchange information with several government platforms, including eCitizen and its payment service, Paybill 222222, Integrated Population Registration Services (IPRS), the Registrar of Societies, the Judiciary and the Office of the Attorney-General's Electronic Document and Records Management System.

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The intended coverage is nationwide, rather than limited to the areas currently served through the existing online marriage service.

How marriage registration works in Kenya

The Marriage Act recognises five systems of marriage.

Civil marriages are conducted through the Registrar of Marriages. Christian marriages are celebrated according to the rites of a recognised Christian denomination.

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Hindu marriages follow Hindu rites and ceremonies.

Customary marriages are celebrated under the customs of the relevant Kenyan community, while Islamic marriages are conducted under Islamic law.

The Act treats civil, Christian and Hindu marriages as monogamous.

Customary and Islamic marriages are presumed to be potentially polygamous.

The registration process depends on the type of marriage.

Civil marriages generally involve notice, submission of documents and an appointment with the Registrar.

Customary marriages require evidence that the relevant rites have been performed, followed by registration.

Religious marriages involve authorised ministers and the applicable statutory requirements.

The State Law Office currently indicates that its online marriage service is available only in Nairobi County, although marriage registration offices also operate in several other towns, including Kisumu, Nakuru, Eldoret, Malindi, Embu, Meru, Kisii and Machakos.

The proposed system is intended to connect these services through a more integrated digital framework.

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A couple during a street photo session in Nakuru City (Image: Files)

What happens to divorce and adoption services?

Divorce case management is included in the tender because the Attorney-General's office maintains marriage-related records and has administrative responsibilities connected to the process.

However, the proposed system does not mean that divorce will be granted automatically online.

Divorce remains a legal process governed by the Marriage Act and determined through the courts.

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The digital platform is intended to support the management and exchange of records.

Adoption is also a court-supervised legal process under the Children Act, 2022.

It involves assessment of the prospective adoptive parent, the child's circumstances and the child's best interests, followed by the required court order.

The new system is expected to support adoption-service administration and records.

It will not replace the statutory assessments or a court's authority to issue an adoption order.

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When will the system be available?

The project is still at the procurement stage. ICTA has invited eligible bidders to submit proposals, with the deadline set for January 14, 2027.

The tender does not announce a successful contractor, final project cost or a date when Kenyans will begin using the completed system.

Once developed and integrated, the platform could reduce repeated visits to government offices, improve record retrieval and make it easier to verify marriage and related documents across counties.

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For now, Kenyans should continue using the existing Registrar of Marriages, Judiciary and adoption-service procedures.