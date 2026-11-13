Raila Odinga Jr’s marriage advice to Charlene Ruto and Isaya Yunge after wedding
Raila Odinga Junior has extended thoughtful counsel and hearty congratulations to Isaya Yunge following his marriage to Charlene Ruto, describing the union of two partners as one of life’s greatest treasures.
Attending the festivities alongside his mother, Mama Ida Odinga, Junior shared memorable moments with the newlyweds, offering blessings and words of encouragement as the couple embarked on their new journey together.
Reflecting on the deeper meaning of holy matrimony after the ceremony, Junior used an evocative metaphor to capture the daily value of companionship.
“Marriage is the salt of daily life. It makes everything just a little bit better,” he stated.
His remarks underscored how sharing life’s everyday moments with a partner enriches ordinary experiences and brings enduring fulfillment.
Emphasising the value of companionship
Junior continued to praise the institution of marriage, calling the discovery of a lifelong companion an exceptional blessing.
“Something special, oh, what a treasure to find!” he remarked, before formally adding: “Congratulations to the newlyweds, Mr. and Mrs. Yunge.”
The Odinga family’s presence added to the celebratory atmosphere, with Mama Ida Odinga and her son extending their warmest regards to Charlene and Isaya as they officially began their life as husband and wife.
A picturesque lakeside ceremony
Charlene Ruto and Isaya Yunge exchanged their vows during a scenic outdoor ceremony at the Malaika Beach Resort in Mwanza, Tanzania, overlooking Lake Victoria, on Friday, November 6, 2026.
The high-profile event drew a distinguished gathering of family, friends, and dignitaries from across Kenya and Tanzania.
The lakeside wedding followed their traditional Kalenjin Koito ceremony, which took place on August 8, 2026, at the Ruto family’s Intonna Heritage Farm in Kilgoris, Narok County.
Congratulatory messages have continued to pour in for the newlyweds, with Raila Junior’s reflections providing a heartfelt tribute to their union.
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