No show! Why Arsenal -Harambee Stars Legends match was postponed, ticket refunds for fans

The organisers said their intention remained to deliver a bigger and more memorable Legends experience in Nairobi, but did not give a timeline for confirming the replacement date. For now, fans who had bought tickets have been promised full refunds, while the proposed meeting between the Arsenal and Harambee Stars greats remains on hold

The highly anticipated Arsenal Legends versus Harambee Stars Legends exhibition match will not take place as scheduled after organisers confirmed its postponement, citing the failure of several advertised Arsenal players to travel to Nairobi.

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In a statement issued on Friday, November 13, 2026, the organisers apologised to fans, partners and stakeholders, saying they could not deliver the full experience and quality of match promised because not all the expected Arsenal legends had made the trip.

The fixture had been scheduled for Friday evening at Nyayo National Stadium, with kick-off set for 7pm.

Organisers, however, were keen to clarify that the event had not been cancelled altogether, saying they were working with their partners to agree on a new date.

"The event is POSTPONED (NOT CANCELLED) and we are working closely with all partners to confirm a new date, which we will communicate in due course," the statement read.

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All tickets to be refunded

The organisers also announced that all tickets purchased for the fixture would be refunded, addressing one of the immediate concerns for supporters who had made arrangements to attend the match.

"ALL TICKETS SHALL BE REFUNDED," the statement declared, without providing further details on the refund process or when payments would be made.

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The announcement followed reports by Kenyan sports journalists that the visiting Arsenal contingent had largely failed to arrive in the country.

According to earlier reports on Friday, only former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboué had arrived by the morning, despite promotional material announcing a sizeable delegation of former players.

The organisers' statement subsequently confirmed that the absence of several expected players had made it impossible to stage the fixture as advertised.

Organisers thank Kenyan legends and UK partners

Despite the setback, the organisers recognised the efforts of the Harambee Stars Legends, thanking the former Kenyan internationals for their commitment and readiness to participate.

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They also acknowledged their UK partners, particularly the AFTV team, whose presenters Robbie and Cecil had travelled to Nairobi ahead of the event.

The statement praised both groups for their professionalism and support, even as the match was postponed.

The exhibition had been promoted as a meeting between former Arsenal stars and some of Kenya's most celebrated footballers.

Players featured in the advertised visiting line-up included Nwankwo Kanu, Theo Walcott, Bacary Sagna, Gervinho, Alex Song, Robert Pirès and Emmanuel Eboué.

The Kenyan side was expected to feature former captain Victor Wanyama alongside McDonald Mariga, Dennis Oliech, Musa Otieno, Allan Wanga and other former Harambee Stars players, with Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee named as coach.

Also, the fixture was part of a wider Legends Weekender programme that included a planned grassroots football coaching clinic at Crawford International School on Saturday, November 14.

New date yet to be announced

The postponement leaves supporters awaiting further communication from the organisers on when the exhibition will be rescheduled and how the planned activities will be affected.

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