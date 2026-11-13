Panic and confusion in Kenya as online rewards platform AdSelect fails to deliver promised earnings

Members had accumulated balances by watching ads, completing daily tasks, and referring users. However, the anticipated payout window set for 4:00 PM Kenyan time failed to materialize properly.

Thousands of Kenyans have been left stranded and counting their losses after struggling to access their accounts and withdraw money from the online rewards platform AdSelect.

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What was anticipated as a major payday on Thursday, November 12, 2026, turned into frustration as the platform's system suffered severe technical failures, with users also reporting unexpected withdrawal demands.

The anticipated payday collapsed

On the long-awaited payout day, members across the country expected to access accumulated balances earned through watching advertisements, completing daily tasks, and referring new users.

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However, widespread panic ensued as the expected payment window was heavily delayed, leaving members questioning whether AdSelect would honor its financial commitments.

Ahead of the rollout, AdSelect Global had announced that withdrawals would officially commence at 9:00 PM Malaysian time (4:00 PM Kenyan time) on November 12. The platform had also stipulated strict entry conditions, noting in a statement released on November 6:

“Remember: 12th November, withdrawal process begins, free registration closes at the same time, and new members will need a minimum $100 package to join.”

Users report extra withdrawal fees and charges

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Compounding the frustration of technical downtime, numerous users alleged they were subjected to additional fee demands before they could access their funds.

Reports from industry publications indicated that some members were asked to deposit varying amounts ranging from $10 to $13 in USDT to facilitate or speed up their withdrawals. Several users who complied with these demands reported that they still could not access their money.

These developments drew sharp contrast with previous notices issued by the platform. In an announcement on November 9, AdSelect explicitly disclaimed direct withdrawal fees, stating:

“Please remember that there are only two conditions to be eligible for withdrawal: minimum Balance: $100 and correct USDT Deposit Address: Your USDT deposit address must be accurate and updated in your AdSelect profile. The miner fee you pay goes directly to the miner responsible for approving your transaction. AdSelect does not charge any amount for withdrawals.”

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The platform further warned users against unauthorized requests, emphasizing that it never asks members for passwords, seed phrases, or external payments via chat. To manage the traffic, management later announced that withdrawals would be processed in strict batches, with each group capped at 250 members.

Technical issues and official withdrawal guidelines

As complaints mounted across Kenya regarding inaccessible dashboards, AdSelect issued consecutive updates urging patience while its technical team worked to restore stability. To guide users through the process once systems stabilized, the platform circulated a detailed multi-step withdrawal guide:

Account Access: Log in to active AdSelect accounts.

Cash Out: Navigate directly to the Cash Out page.

Wallet Setup: Input a valid USDT wallet address.

Security Confirmation: Enter the account password and save the wallet details securely.

Request Submission: Submit the formal withdrawal request.

Optional Contribution: Choose whether to donate $5 from the available account balance to a children’s education charity.

Miner Assignment: Select "Assign a Miner" and cover the required transaction fee.

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